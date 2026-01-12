Tata Punch facelift India launch tomorrow; here’s how much it could cost

Tata Motors will unveil the Punch facelift in India on January 13, bringing a refreshed version of its best-selling micro-SUV to the market. Prices are expected to start at around ₹5.5 lakh and go up to ₹9.24 lakh (ex-showroom), reflecting the model’s updated styling, added features and enhanced safety package.

The Tata Punch facelift will still be positioned as an accessible entry-level SUV, with Tata aiming to balance competitive pricing against a significantly upgraded equipment list. The micro-SUV has been spotted at dealerships already, and here's what we already know about it:

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Punch Facelift 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.90 - 9.95 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.68 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1299 cc 1299 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Nissan Gravite 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 9 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Renault Kiger 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Triber 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Tata Punch facelift: Powertrain options

The updated Punch will continue with the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from the current model. In addition, Tata Motors is set to introduce a new turbo-petrol engine, although detailed specifications have not yet been disclosed. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

Also Read : Tata Punch EV facelift to launch in 2026; What we expect

Tata Punch facelift: Feature and safety upgrades

A major focus of the facelift is the expanded feature set. The Punch will now offer a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with a 7-inch digital driver’s display. Other notable additions include a 360-degree camera system, hill descent control, automatic climate control, cruise control, a 6-speaker audio system, keyless entry with push-button start/stop and a single-pane sunroof.

Safety has also been improved, with six airbags offered as standard across the range. The safety kit further includes ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Tata Punch facelift: Exterior design changes

On the outside, the 2026 Tata Punch facelift features a revised front design with slimmer LED DRLs, a refreshed grille and updated bumpers in line with Tata’s newer design language. New LED headlights have also been added. While the side profile remains largely unchanged, the SUV now rides on new 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, connected LED taillights and a reworked bumper give the Punch a more modern appearance.

Also Read : 2026 Tata Punch facelift spotted at dealerships ahead of January 13 launch

Tata Punch facelift: Interior updates

Inside the cabin, the overall dashboard layout remains familiar, but several elements have been refreshed. The Punch facelift gets a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, along with new dual-tone seats finished in grey and blue upholstery. The air-conditioning controls have also been revised, now featuring a touch-based interface complemented by physical toggles.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: