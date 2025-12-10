Tata Punch Facelift 2026 spotted testing in Kerala, reveals major cabin upgrades

Tata Motors is gearing up to bring us the Punch facelift , and spy shots of the updated micro-SUV have surfaced once more. The upcoming version has been caught on camera in Munnar, Kerala, with the latest images offering a clearer look at the changes that are in store. While the Tata Punch facelift is still under heavy camouflage, the latest test mule reveals new design details and features, all of which point to a comprehensive update ahead of its expected debut in 2026.

Exterior updates inspired by larger Tata SUVs

The latest spy shots reveal that the 2026 Punch’s design language will now align itself with Tata’s larger SUVs, adopting style cues reminiscent of the Nexon and Harrier. The signature split-headlamp layout has been retained, with the lower half of the front fascia housing LED headlamps neatly within the bumper. The SUV is expected to bring a sharper stance with its revised grille and updated DRL elements, while the overall silhouette stays true to the current model’s upright, rugged proportions.

Design changes around the rear remain hidden for now, though mild tweaks to the lighting and bumper design are expected to arrive as part of the mid-cycle refresh. While we await sightings of a less camouflaged model, these tweaks paint a solid picture of what’s to come. With the latest facelift, the 2026 Punch looks to improve upon the current model with a more assertive and refined exterior.

All-new cabin layout

The test mule of the 2026 Tata Punch confirms a refreshed cabin layout with a digital instrument cluster

The interior carries some of the bigger changes on the facelifted Punch. The images reveal a two-tone cabin and a noticeably larger central touchscreen display, likely Tata’s latest infotainment unit. The 2026 Punch carries the carmaker’s new two-spoke steering wheel, already seen on newer models like the Nexon, enhancing the level of premiumness within the cabin. The test mule further features a digital instrument cluster, fuelling speculations that Tata is reshaping the Punch’s tech suite to remain competitive within the segment.

The latest updates make the Punch’s interior experience more refined, which is expected to be further enhanced by additions such as ventilated seats. The SUV is also likely to bring a broader safety suite with features such as a blind spot monitor and a 360-degree camera, while carrying over several amenities from the existing model.

Engine options unchanged

The Punch facelift is likely to carry over its existing powertrain option without any changes. The SUV is currently powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. The CNG option will continue to be available with the same engine combined with Tata’s Twin Cylinder Technology, improving efficiency while maintaining boot space. The test mule spotted in Kerala appears to be the CNG version, essentially confirming its return at the time of launch.

