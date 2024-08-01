Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Which model to go for

Tata Motors has achieved notable success with its Punch SUV, capitalising on the increasing demand for utility vehicles in India. The Tata Punch, renowned for its practicality and affordability, has swiftly gained popularity among Indian consumers. It stands out as one of the safest SUVs in the country, boasting a five-star rating from Global NCAP. The Punch offers a host of features, a tried and tested engine, and both manual and AMT gearbox options.

To further enhance its appeal, Tata Motors introduced a factory-fitted CNG kit and a pure electric variant to the Punch lineup. These additions have broadened the vehicle's market reach and attractiveness.

However, potential buyers often face a dilemma when choosing the appropriate powertrain, as the Punch is available in petrol-only, petrol-CNG bi-fuel, and EV variants. Below is a detailed comparison of the price and specifications of the Tata Punch EV, Tata Punch petrol, and Tata Punch CNG models to help consumers make an informed decision

Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Price

The Tata Punch EV is available at prices ranging from ₹10.99 lakh to ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive option in the lineup. Meanwhile, the petrol variant of the Tata Punch is more affordable, with prices spanning from ₹6.13 lakh to ₹10.20 lakh (ex-showroom). For those interested in a bi-fuel option, the Tata Punch CNG variants are priced between ₹7.23 lakh and ₹9.85 lakh (ex-showroom),

Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Specification

The Tata Punch EV is powered by a 60/90 kW permanent magnet synchronous motor, which provides an impressive range of up to 421 km on a single charge. This electric motor is capable of producing 120 bhp of peak power and 190 Nm of torque, offering robust performance for an electric vehicle in its segment.

The Tata Punch petrol variant is equipped with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. This engine can be had paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT option, catering to different driving preferences. The petrol engine generates 87 bhp of peak power and 115 Nm of maximum torque, ensuring a lively and efficient driving experience.

For those looking at a bi-fuel option, the Tata Punch CNG variant features a 1.2-litre engine coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine delivers 72 bhp of peak power and 103 Nm of maximum torque, providing a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. The CNG option is particularly appealing for consumers seeking cost-effective and environmentally friendly driving solutions.

Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Features

Although the dashboard layout in both the Tata Punch EV and Punch ICE remains largely similar, the Punch EV's centre console has been updated with joint central AC vents and a new touch-based climate control panel, akin to the ones in recently updated Tata models. The Tata Punch EV also features a new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, unlike the ICE version.

The Tata Punch EV offers a significant upgrade over its ICE counterpart in terms of technology and features. The EV boasts a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, compared to the ICE model's 7-inch screen with wired options. Both models feature Harman sound systems.

The EV's digital instrument cluster is also larger at 10.25 inches, capable of displaying maps from connected smartphones. The ICE version has a smaller, semi-digital cluster.

The Punch EV includes added conveniences like wireless charging, electronic parking brake, and electronic stability control, absent in the ICE model. Additionally, the EV's top-tier variant offers leatherette seats, ventilation, and a 360-degree camera, surpassing the ICE model's safety and comfort features. The EV's infotainment system also includes an air quality indicator.

Both models share features such as sunroof, automatic lights, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, and tire pressure monitoring.

