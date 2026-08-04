Tata Punch crosses 8 lakh unit sales in under 5 years, becomes fastest SUV to achieve milestone

Indian automaker Tata recently announced that its micro SUV, the Punch, has crossed the 8 lakh unit sales milestone. Additionally, Tata stated that it has become the fastest SUV to cross the milestone in less than 5 years. The 8 lakh unit sales milestone consists of the Punch petrol, Punch iCNG, Punch EV , as well as the Punch iTurbo. Not only that, but the Punch was facelifted earlier this year.

Tata Motors' Punch has crossed the 8 lakh sales milestone, becoming India's fastest compact SUV to achieve the feat in just over 57 months, driven by petrol, CNG, turbo-petrol and EV variants

Tata Punch: Powertrains

The Tata Punch is powered by two different powertrains: a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 86.6 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission. The electric iteration of the Tata Punch is powered by two different battery packs: a 30-kWh battery and a 40-kWh battery, sending power to a front axle-mounted electric motor producing 87 bhp and 127 bhp, respectively.

Tata Punch: Interior and Features

The cabin of the Tata punch is equipped with a host of features, including a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, blind spot monitor, voice-assisted electric sunroof with native voice recognition, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger with Xpress Cool, front fast 65W Type-C charger, four speakers and four tweeters, iRA 2.0 with more than 50 connected car features, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers and follow-me-home headlamps, among others.

Also Read : If I was buying the Tata Punch, this is the variant I would pick

Tata Punch: Sales Milestones





The Tata Punch achieved its one lakh wholesale dispatches within just 10 months of its launch in October 2021, while continuing its strong growth trajectory by crossing the four lakh milestone in June 2024, followed by five lakh units in January 2025, six lakh units in July 2025, and seven lakh units in early February 2026. Notably, the latest jump from seven lakh to eight lakh units took less than five months, making it the fastest one lakh sales milestone in the model's history.

According to Tata Motors' sales data, the Punch has emerged as the fastest compact SUV in India to surpass eight lakh domestic wholesale dispatches. The model achieved this milestone in just over 57 months since its launch, significantly ahead of its key rivals.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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