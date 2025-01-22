Tata Punch crosses 5 lakh production milestone

Tata Motors has achieved a new milestone with its popular Punch micro SUV crossing the 500,000th production landmark. The Tata Punch was the bestselling car in India in 2024 (CY) and the new production milestone only adds to the multiple feathers in its hat. The Tata Punch went on sale in October 2021 as the most accessible “SUV" from the automaker and has quickly become a crowd favourite. The Punch quickly grew from a petrol-powered offering to electric and CNG variants, further contributing to the model’s sales.

Tata Punch Production Milestones

The Tata Punch has been consistently a strong seller frequently featuring in the top five bestselling vehicles list month-on-month. The model hit the one lakh production mark within 10 months of its debut in August 2022. The introduction of the CNG variant in 2023 helped production increase to two lakh units that year. The Punch EV arrived in January 2024 further boosting its popularity and production hit the four lakh mark in August 2024. The last one lakh units have been produced in about five months since.

A Tata Punch Flex Fuel prototype on display at the 2025 Auto Expo

Tata’s strategy of keeping its models fresh with timely variant rejigs, new features, and special editions, has also helped the Punch remain fresh in buyers’ minds. The Punch Dark Camo Edition, Kaziranga Edition, Jet Edition and more, arrived in the market bringing key visual and feature upgrades to the offering.

Tata Punch Engine Options

The Tata Punch gets the 1.2-litre petrol engine with 86.5 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT. There’s also a CNG version. The CNG version produces 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Punch EV is available with two motor options - 60 kW (80 bhp) and a 25 kWh battery, and a 90 kW (120 bhp) motor with a 35 kWh battery.

