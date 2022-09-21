HT Auto
Tata Punch Camo Edition all set for launch tomorrow. Here's what to expect

Tata Punch SUV crossed one lakh sales milestone in August, taking just 11 months since its debut in the Indian market.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2022, 10:57 AM
Tata Motors will launch Punch Camo Edition in the country on Thursday as part of festive-period celebrations. The Camo Edition was previously seen on Tata Harrier SUV and it received mixed response. But special editions are fast becoming an integral part of Tata strategy with the Jet Edition on Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari also being introduced last month.

The focus though returns to the Punch, the smallest SUV from the Tata camp that was first launched in October of last year. The company recently shared a teaser video of the Punch Camp Edition and going by the updates on the Harrier Camo Edition previously, the SUV will come in a military-style green body colour. The exterior profile may also get an updated alloy while ‘Camo’ badge would adorn the front and rear sections of the vehicle.

Tata Motors may also offer Camo-themed accessories while the cabin is likely to get special-edition badges as well.

Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol Revotron motor that puts out 85bhp and offers 113 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as well as a five-speed AT unit. The vehicle measures 3,827mm in length, is 1,742mm wide and stands 1,615mm tall.

With the launch of Punch, Tata Motors has been banking on the growing popularity of SUV body type to propel its prospects. Last month, the company announced it had sold over one lakh units of the vehicle in 11 months since its launch. The best month was July when the company sold a little over 11,000 units.

In the Indian car market, Tata Punch competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Citroen C3.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2022, 10:57 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Punch Punch Tata Motors
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

