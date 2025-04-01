Tata pips Mahindra to take no. 3 spot in FY2025 passenger vehicle sales, Punch EV remains bestselling e-car

Tata Motors reported its sales for FY2025 and the automaker 556,263 (domestic + exports) passenger vehicles (PV), outselling Mahindra & Mahindra. The latter sold 5,51,487 units in the last fiscal year, the highest-ever for the company annually. Tata’s PV sales in FY2025 saw a three per cent drop in volumes when compared to 573,495 units sold in FY2024.

Punch EV Leads Tata’s EV Offensive

Domestic sales stood at 553,585 units, a drop of 3.04 per cent over 570,955 units sold in FY2024. Exports fared better with 2,678 units shipped overseas in the last financial year, a hike of 5.43 per cent over 2,540 units sold in FY2024. Interestingly, EV sales a significant drop of 12.94 per cent with 64,276 units sold last year, against 73,833 units sold in 2023-24 fiscal. That said, the Tata Punch EV continued to be the brand’s bestselling EV last year.

Speaking about the PV sales, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “Passenger vehicle sales is expected to reach 4.3 million units in FY25, reflecting a modest 2 per cent growth. SUVs continued to dominate the market with double digit growth and accounted for ~55 per cent of new car sales. Preference for emission-friendly CNG vehicles surged by ~35 per cent, and EVs showed renewed promise, with more industry participants enhancing customer choices and strengthening the ecosystem.

“Amidst a challenging year marked by fluctuating demand, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles achieved wholesales of 5,56,263 units, including 64,726 units of EVs. We led the industry in SUV growth and outpaced it in CNG sales, recording over 50 per cent YoY growth. Across various segments of the PV industry, Punch emerged as the top choice for private buyers to become India’s No. 1 SUV in FY25. Our latest launches and updates—Curvv, Nexon CNG, and Tiago—received an enthusiastic response, resonating strongly with customers. We achieved two key milestones in FY25, as we surpassed 6 million cumulative sales for PVs, and 200,000 cumulative sales for EVs.

“Looking ahead, overall demand growth will be shaped by macroeconomic factors such as consumption growth, inflation, infrastructure spending and global geopolitics. However, industry momentum is expected to be driven by continued innovation in line with evolving customer preferences. SUVs, CNG, and EVs will remain key growth drivers, fueling the industry's expansion. With a strategically aligned product portfolio, supported by new nameplate launches and our multi-powertrain strategy, Tata Motors is well positioned to seize market opportunities and sustain its momentum," he added further.

Sales In March 2025

With respect to sales in March 2025, Tata Motors fared better with 51,872 units sold, a hike of 3.13 per cent over 50,297 units sold during the same month last year. Domestic sales rose by 3.01 per cent with 51,616 units sold in March 2025, compared to 50,110 units sold in March 2024. Exports saw a 36.90 per cent rise with 256 units sold in March this year, opposed to 187 units shipped overseas during the same month last year. EV sales declined to 5,353 units in March 2025 from 6,738 units in March 2024, a drop of 20.56 per cent.

