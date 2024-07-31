Tata Nexon's top variants available with discounts for limited period. Know more

Tata Nexon is one of the bestselling SUVs in the Indian market and has become a leading revenue churner for the homegrown automobile giant. The compact SUV received a major update a few months back and now the automaker is offering significant discounts on it to ramp up the sales numbers.

Tata Nexon is available in multiple variants, namely - Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless. Each of these variants comes with different versions. The SUV has 90 total options, depending on fuel, transmission, and trim options. The Fearless variant of the compact SUV is now available with major benefits ranging up to ₹60,000. The discount is available regardless of powertrain and transmission options. There are a total of 20 different Fearless options available from the OEM, depending on various fuel options.

Watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

Interestingly, Tata Motors hit the milestone of selling 20 lakh SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market just a few days ago. The Nexon played a crucial role in this growth story. The latest benefits available on the compact SUV come as a celebratory offer.

Tata Nexon Fearless discount

With the discount on offer, Tata Nexon's Fearless variant has become more affordable for consumers. The SUV's Fearless and Fearless+ S trims now cost ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Both these variants come with a discount of ₹60,000. The Fearless S and Fearless+ options are available at ₹12.50 lakh (ex-showroom), after receiving a price cut of ₹40,000.

While these were the prices of the petrol-powered models, the Fearless diesel AMT range also received a standard discount of ₹60,000. On the diesel front, the Fearless is now available at ₹14.10 lakh (ex-showroom), while Fearless S and Fearless+ is priced at ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and Fearless+ S is available at ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: