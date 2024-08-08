Tata Nexon SUV to get Curvv's new 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine soon

Tata Motors launched the much-awaited electric coupe SUV Curvv EV in India on Wednesday. Besides that, the homegrown automaker also revealed the powertrain and other details of the ICE variant of the coupe SUV. Slated to launch on September 2 this year, the Tata Curvv ICE will be available in both petrol and diesel engine opinions. While there will be a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and an all-new 1.2-litre Hyperion GDI petrol motor on offer, the Curvv ICE will also be available with a new 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel powermill. The carmaker also hinted that the 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine would be introduced to the Tata Nexon soon.

Speaking to HT Auto at the sidelines of the Curvv EV launch, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPVL) and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), said that the new diesel engine may make its way into the other models in the automaker's lineup including Nexon. However, he didn't share any timeline for that.

Currently, Tata Nexon is sold with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq turbocharged diesel engine. The new diesel motor claims to offer more refined performance and will come available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

This makes the diesel motor the only engine with this fuel option in the mass market to come paired with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Adding this diesel engine to the Tata Nexon, one of the most popular offerings in the Indian passenger vehicle market would further enhance the compact SUV's appeal to consumers.

What Tata's new petrol and diesel engines promise

Tata Motors' new 1.2-litre GDi Hyperion petrol engine is a direct injection turbocharged motor that is capable of churning out 123 bhp peak power and 225 Nm of maximum torque in Curvv ICE. It will be available with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission options.

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine is capable of pumping out 116 bhp peak power and 260 Nm of maximum torque in the Curvv ICE. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

