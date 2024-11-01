Tata Nexon SUV: Panoramic sunroof introduced to Fearless+ and Creative+ models

Tata Motors has silently updated the Nexon SUV, one of its hot-selling cars. The manufacturer is now offering new top-spec variants with a panoramic sunroof, both in petrol and diesel powertrains. The second-from-top Fearless trim has also been updated now to get a single-pane sunroof. The iCNG fuel version of the Nexon gets an optional panoramic sunroof on the mid-spec Creative+PS variant.

The Tata Nexon gets variant updates with a panoramic sunroof. The iCNG version now offers this feature in the Creative+PS trim. Prices for these updat

With this update, Tata is making the SUV even more attractive as the majority of people look for modern-day features when buying a vehicle. Indian buyers in particular look for the best value for their money when buying a car. It makes sense for Tata Motors to introduce new variants that are equipped with sunroofs because vehicles with sunroofs in India are selling like hotcakes. Several families prefer a vehicle which is equipped with a sunroof over a vehicle that does not offer a sunroof.

Tata Nexon: New variants pricing

The pricing for the new variants is also listed on the webpage as follows:

Fearless+PS (Petrol)

The new Fearless+ PS variant is priced starting at ₹13.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol with the manual transmission. The variant with the dual-clutch transmission costs ₹14.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Tata Nexon safety features: What makes it Bharat NCAP 5-star rated car?

Fearless+PS (Diesel)

For the Diesel, the Fearless+PS variant with the manual transmission costs ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the variant with AMT comes in at a price of ₹15.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Creative+PS (iCNG)

The iCNG fuel is getting the panoramic roof on the middle-spec Creative+PS variant at ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and the dual-tone variant starts at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

Tata Nexon: Engine options

The Tata Nexon's engine options and other variant's pricing remain the same. The SUV is offered in three fuel options including Petrol, Diesel and iCNG. The petrol and iCNG options are available with the 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron engine whereas the diesel gets a 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq engine. There are multiple transmissions also available with these engines. The petrol engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed DCA, the iCNG variant is only offered with the 6-speed manual. The diesel engine comes mated to either the 6-speed manual or the 6-speed AMT.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: