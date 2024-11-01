Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Nexon SUV: Panoramic sunroof introduced to Fearless+ and Creative+ models

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Nov 2024, 16:31 PM
The Panoramic sunroof is also being offered on the Dark editions which cost ₹20,000 more,

Tata Motors has silently updated the Nexon SUV, one of its hot-selling cars. The manufacturer is now offering new top-spec variants with a panoramic sunroof, both in petrol and diesel powertrains. The second-from-top Fearless trim has also been updated now to get a single-pane sunroof. The iCNG fuel version of the Nexon gets an optional panoramic sunroof on the mid-spec Creative+PS variant.

With this update, Tata is making the SUV even more attractive as the majority of people look for modern-day features when buying a vehicle. Indian buyers in particular look for the best value for their money when buying a car. It makes sense for Tata Motors to introduce new variants that are equipped with sunroofs because vehicles with sunroofs in India are selling like hotcakes. Several families prefer a vehicle which is equipped with a sunroof over a vehicle that does not offer a sunroof.

Tata Nexon: New variants pricing

The pricing for the new variants is also listed on the webpage as follows:

Fearless+PS (Petrol)

The new Fearless+ PS variant is priced starting at 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol with the manual transmission. The variant with the dual-clutch transmission costs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Fearless+PS (Diesel)

For the Diesel, the Fearless+PS variant with the manual transmission costs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the variant with AMT comes in at a price of 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Creative+PS (iCNG)

The iCNG fuel is getting the panoramic roof on the middle-spec Creative+PS variant at 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and the dual-tone variant starts at 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon: Engine options

The Tata Nexon's engine options and other variant's pricing remain the same. The SUV is offered in three fuel options including Petrol, Diesel and iCNG. The petrol and iCNG options are available with the 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron engine whereas the diesel gets a 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq engine. There are multiple transmissions also available with these engines. The petrol engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed DCA, the iCNG variant is only offered with the 6-speed manual. The diesel engine comes mated to either the 6-speed manual or the 6-speed AMT.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2024, 16:31 PM IST
