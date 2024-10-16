Tata Nexon safety features: What makes it Bharat NCAP 5-star rated car?

Tata Nexon is the car that kickstarted the awareness around safe cars in India. It was the first car to score a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The sub-4 metre compact SUV was updated in 2023 with comprehensive upgrades. And now, Nexon has been tested under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). The sub-compact SUV from the Indian vehicle maker scored a five-star safety rating both in terms of adult protection and child protection. Here are the safety features that the Tata Nexon comes with.

As standard, Tata Motors offers the Nexon with 6 airbags, an Electronic Stability Program, rear parking sensors, central locking and tilt and a collapsable steering wheel. There is also Hill Hold Control on offer that helps the driver in driving on steep hills.

As you climb the variant ladder, Tata Motors adds a rear parking camera and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, rear defogger and front fog lamps with cornering. Additionally, the SUV also gets auto-dimming IRVM, Blind View Monitor and front parking sensors. Tata also offers convenience features such as automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers that can come in handy.

Watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

Tata Nexon scores 5-star crash test rating

The BNCAP assessment indicated that the Tata Nexon achieved a score of 29.86 out of 32 for adult safety. In terms of child safety, it received a score of 44.95 out of 49. According to BNCAP, the subcompact SUV earned 14.65 out of 16.00 in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test and 14.76 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. The results of the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test showed that the driver's chest and legs received 'adequate' protection, while the co-passenger's legs also received adequate protection.

(Read more: Tata Curvv, Curvv EV score 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test result)

Meanwhile, during the Side movable deformable barrier test it was revealed that the driver’s chest gets ‘adeqaute’ protection. Besides, in both the test all the body parts of the driver and the co-passenger get ‘good’ protection.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: