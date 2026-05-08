Tata Nexon Pure+ PS launched at 9.59 lakh with panoramic sunroof

Tata Motors has expanded the Nexon lineup with the launch of the new Pure+ PS variant, priced from ₹9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The key highlight of the new variant is the addition of a panoramic sunroof, making the Nexon the first car in India to offer the feature under the ₹10 lakh mark. The launch coincides with the Tata Nexon crossing the 10 lakh sales milestone in the Indian market.

Pricing

The new Tata Nexon Pure+ PS variant is priced at ₹9.59 lakh for the petrol manual, while the petrol AMT version costs ₹10.14 lakh. The twin-cylinder iCNG manual variant is priced at ₹10.39 lakh, whereas the diesel manual and diesel AMT variants are priced at ₹10.54 lakh and ₹11.19 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom rates.

Variant ESP in ₹ (Ex-showroom, Delhi) Petrol MT 9.59 Lakh Petrol AMT 10.14 Lakh Twin Cylinder iCNG MT 10.39 Lakh Diesel MT 10.54 Lakh Diesel AMT 11.19 Lakh

Powertrain options

The Nexon Pure+ PS gets a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof and Harman touchscreen infotainment system.

The new Nexon Pure+ PS variant will be available with petrol, diesel, and twin-cylinder CNG powertrains, continuing to cater to buyers with different usage requirements.

The new variant is offered with the brand’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (118 bhp/170 Nm) that can be paired with 5 or 6-speed manual gearbox options, alongside a 6-speed AMT and a 7-speed DCT. The twin-cylinder iCNG (99 bhp/170 Nm)variant can only be had with the 6-speed manual, while the diesel powertrain (113 bhp/260 Nm) is offered with both 6-speed manual and AMT options. Tata Motors claims that the diesel version remains the segment’s most fuel-efficient diesel offering.

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Features and tech

In terms of features, the new Pure+ PS variant adds a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, 26.03 cm Harman infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six-speaker audio system, cruise control, auto LED headlamps, and rain-sensing front and rear wipers. Other additions include an HD rear-view camera with parking guidelines, LED tail lamps, and electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold functionality.

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