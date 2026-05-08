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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Nexon Gets New Pure+ Ps Variant With Panoramic Sunroof, Priced From 9.59 Lakh

Tata Nexon Pure+ PS launched at 9.59 lakh with panoramic sunroof

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 08 May 2026, 19:02 pm
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  • Tata has expanded the Nexon range with the new Pure+ PS variant, offering a panoramic sunroof at a starting price of 9.59 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Motors has further strengthened the Nexon lineup with the launch of the new Pure+ PS variant in India, bringing a panoramic sunroof to a much more accessible price bracket.
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Tata Motors has expanded the Nexon lineup with the launch of the new Pure+ PS variant, priced from 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The key highlight of the new variant is the addition of a panoramic sunroof, making the Nexon the first car in India to offer the feature under the 10 lakh mark. The launch coincides with the Tata Nexon crossing the 10 lakh sales milestone in the Indian market.

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Pricing

The new Tata Nexon Pure+ PS variant is priced at 9.59 lakh for the petrol manual, while the petrol AMT version costs 10.14 lakh. The twin-cylinder iCNG manual variant is priced at 10.39 lakh, whereas the diesel manual and diesel AMT variants are priced at 10.54 lakh and 11.19 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom rates.

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VariantESP in (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
Petrol MT9.59 Lakh
Petrol AMT10.14 Lakh
Twin Cylinder iCNG MT10.39 Lakh
Diesel MT10.54 Lakh
Diesel AMT11.19 Lakh

Powertrain options

The Nexon Pure+ PS gets a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof and Harman touchscreen infotainment system.

The new Nexon Pure+ PS variant will be available with petrol, diesel, and twin-cylinder CNG powertrains, continuing to cater to buyers with different usage requirements.

The new variant is offered with the brand’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (118 bhp/170 Nm) that can be paired with 5 or 6-speed manual gearbox options, alongside a 6-speed AMT and a 7-speed DCT. The twin-cylinder iCNG (99 bhp/170 Nm)variant can only be had with the 6-speed manual, while the diesel powertrain (113 bhp/260 Nm) is offered with both 6-speed manual and AMT options. Tata Motors claims that the diesel version remains the segment’s most fuel-efficient diesel offering.

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Features and tech

In terms of features, the new Pure+ PS variant adds a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, 26.03 cm Harman infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six-speaker audio system, cruise control, auto LED headlamps, and rain-sensing front and rear wipers. Other additions include an HD rear-view camera with parking guidelines, LED tail lamps, and electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold functionality.

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First Published Date: 08 May 2026, 19:02 pm IST
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