Volkswagen Tera enters production in this country, India launch likely in…

Volkswagen has commenced production of its Tera sub-compact SUV at the automaker's facility in Brazil. The India-bound sub-compact SUV that will challenge rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Hyundai Venue , and Tata Nexon among others, is based on the same MQB-A0-IN architecture that underpins the recently launched Skoda Kylaq . While the German auto major has not revealed anything specific about the launch of the SUV, the Volkswagen Tera is expected to arrive sometime around 2027.

The sub-compact SUV segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand and influx of models. Almost all the mass-market carmakers present in the country have launched their respective products in this space. Volkswagen being a major player and having an ambitious target to grab a sizeable chunk of the affordable premium car market in India under its India 2.0 strategy, is working on a product like Tera. Upon launch, this could be a major model in the brand's product strategy.

Volkswagen Tera: Key things we know

At the exterior, the Volkswagen Tera has a single slat radiator grille, flanked by sweptback headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights (DRL). Also, there are large air dams, blacked-out A and B pillars, roof rails, black alloy wheels, wraparound LED taillights, dual-tone rear bumper, faux skid plates and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

Inside the cabin, the Volkswagen Tera has a plethora of features aided by advanced technology. It gets a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity features. Also, there is a three-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone upholstery, glossy black inserts and an auto-dimming IRVM. It is expected to come with an ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, and a host of safety features.

Powering the India-spec Volkswagen Tera would be a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, which would be available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a torque converter automatic unit for transmission duty. This engine would be capable of churning out 114 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.

