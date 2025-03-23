Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Challenging Volkswagen Tera Production Begins In Brazil; India Launch Likely In…

Volkswagen Tera enters production in this country, India launch likely in…

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Mar 2025, 09:48 AM
Follow us on:
  • Volkswagen Tera will be based on the same MQB-A0-IN architecture that underpins Skoda Kylaq.
Volkswagen Tera will be based on the same MQB-A0-IN architecture that underpins Skoda Kylaq.

Volkswagen has commenced production of its Tera sub-compact SUV at the automaker's facility in Brazil. The India-bound sub-compact SUV that will challenge rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon among others, is based on the same MQB-A0-IN architecture that underpins the recently launched Skoda Kylaq. While the German auto major has not revealed anything specific about the launch of the SUV, the Volkswagen Tera is expected to arrive sometime around 2027.

The sub-compact SUV segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand and influx of models. Almost all the mass-market carmakers present in the country have launched their respective products in this space. Volkswagen being a major player and having an ambitious target to grab a sizeable chunk of the affordable premium car market in India under its India 2.0 strategy, is working on a product like Tera. Upon launch, this could be a major model in the brand's product strategy.

Volkswagen Tera: Key things we know

At the exterior, the Volkswagen Tera has a single slat radiator grille, flanked by sweptback headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights (DRL). Also, there are large air dams, blacked-out A and B pillars, roof rails, black alloy wheels, wraparound LED taillights, dual-tone rear bumper, faux skid plates and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 - 15.60 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 15.56 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2026
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 9.95 - 12.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Inside the cabin, the Volkswagen Tera has a plethora of features aided by advanced technology. It gets a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity features. Also, there is a three-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone upholstery, glossy black inserts and an auto-dimming IRVM. It is expected to come with an ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, and a host of safety features.

Powering the India-spec Volkswagen Tera would be a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, which would be available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a torque converter automatic unit for transmission duty. This engine would be capable of churning out 114 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2025, 09:48 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS