Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Which CNG SUV is best for you

Indian consumer’s obsession with CNG cars is at an all time high, with prices of petrol and diesel skyrocketing with each passing day. Maruti Suzuki has always led the CNG race with a plethora of CNG models on offer. Recently the company announced that the Maruti Suzuki Brezza became one of the best selling CNG models in the company’s lineup.

Now to challenge the Maruti Suzuki Brezza’s dominance in the sub compact CNG SUV space, Tata Motors has launched the Nexon iCNG. Interestingly,the Nexon has become the only sub compact SUV on sale in India with petrol, diesel, CNG andelectric powertrains. The Tata Nexon iCNG is offered with a turbo petrol engine, making it the first CNG car in India to get a turbo petrol engine. Lets take a look at how the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Tata Nexon iCNG compare.

Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Price

Tata Motors recently launched the Nexon i-CNG in India, starting at ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for its Smart variant. The model is available in eight variants, providing a wide range of options for buyers. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, starts at ₹9.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXI variant. The Brezza CNG comes in four variants starting from LXI to ZXI DT.

Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Dimensions

While both SUVs have similar overall lengths, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza stands out with a taller stance, offering a height of 1,685mm and a longer wheelbase of 2,500mm. This gives the Brezza a slight advantage in terms of headroom and interior space. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon i-CNG boasts a wider cabin, with a width of 1,811mm, providing more shoulder room for passengers. Both models come equipped with 16-inch wheels in their lower trims, offering a balanced combination of style and practicality.

Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:Specs

The Tata Nexon iCNG delivers a notable performance upgrade with its 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, capable of direct start in CNG mode. It generates 99 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm, making it a strong contender in the CNG space. This engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, and an AMT option is also available, adding versatility to its transmission offerings.

In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is powered by a 1.2L engine that produces 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque. While both SUVs are currently only available with manual gearboxes, the Nexon holds a clear advantage with its turbo-petrol engine, offering superior power and torque. The Nexon's six-speed gearbox also gives it an edge over the Brezza's five-speed unit, making it a more performance-oriented choice for CNG buyers.

Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Features

In its top-spec Fearless+ trim, the Tata Nexon iCNG comes fully loaded with a range of advanced tech and features, mirroring those found in its petrol and diesel variants. It boasts a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, an air purifier, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a premium JBL audio system, making it one of the most feature-rich options in its segment.

In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is available only up to the ZXi trim, with the higher ZXi+ trim reserved exclusively for the petrol variant. The ZXi trim of the Brezza includes notable features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen, sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, and LED headlights. While the Brezza offers a solid feature set, the Nexon iCNG stands out for its more premium tech and comfort options, making it a more luxurious choice in the CNG segment.

