Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition gets special design elements. Check it out

Tata Motors has expanded its Nexon lineup with the introduction of the Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition, a stylish and eco-friendly compact SUV. Priced from ₹12.70 lakh (ex-showroom), this new variant blends bold aesthetics with the efficiency of CNG. Here are five key highlights that make it stand out:

1 Exterior The Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition follows the design philosophy of Tata’s Dark Edition series but adds red accents for contrast. The carbon black exterior paint is complemented by red highlights on the alloy wheels, grille and front bumper. The SUV retains the overall Nexon design language, including split LED headlamps and a coupe-like silhouette but these enhancements give it a more striking road presence.

2 Interior The interior of the Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition incorporates premium materials and a modern layout. Red leatherette upholstery with contrast stitching along with glossy Piano Black trims enhances the cabin’s upmarket feel. The feature list includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster, an eight-speaker JBL audio system, ventilated front seats, wireless charging and a panoramic sunroof. These additions make it one of the most well-equipped CNG SUVs in the segment.

3 Variants and pricing The Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition is available in three trims: Creative + S, Creative + PS, and Fearless + PS. Prices range between ₹12.70 lakh and ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the standard iCNG models, this edition comes at an additional cost of ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 depending on the variant. The additional pricing covers the cosmetic upgrades and extra features making it a more premium alternative within the Nexon iCNG lineup.

5 Safety Safety has been a key focus for Tata Motors and the Nexon includes several advanced safety features. A 360-degree camera system provides better visibility while parking and hill-hold assist helps prevent rollback on inclines. Other notable safety features include ISOFIX child seat mounts, reverse parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an engine start/stop button and an air purifier.

