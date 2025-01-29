Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition makes driving around town efficient but stylish. Here's what it gets

Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition gets special design elements. Check it out

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Jan 2025, 18:55 PM
  • Launched at 12.70 lakh, the Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark edition offers a black exterior and red-themed interior.
The Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark gets a starting price of ₹12.70 lakh, ex-showroom

Tata Motors has expanded its Nexon lineup with the introduction of the Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition, a stylish and eco-friendly compact SUV. Priced from 12.70 lakh (ex-showroom), this new variant blends bold aesthetics with the efficiency of CNG. Here are five key highlights that make it stand out:

1Exterior

The Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition follows the design philosophy of Tata’s Dark Edition series but adds red accents for contrast. The carbon black exterior paint is complemented by red highlights on the alloy wheels, grille and front bumper. The SUV retains the overall Nexon design language, including split LED headlamps and a coupe-like silhouette but these enhancements give it a more striking road presence.

2Interior

The interior of the Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition incorporates premium materials and a modern layout. Red leatherette upholstery with contrast stitching along with glossy Piano Black trims enhances the cabin’s upmarket feel. The feature list includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster, an eight-speaker JBL audio system, ventilated front seats, wireless charging and a panoramic sunroof. These additions make it one of the most well-equipped CNG SUVs in the segment.

3Variants and pricing

The Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition is available in three trims: Creative + S, Creative + PS, and Fearless + PS. Prices range between 12.70 lakh and 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the standard iCNG models, this edition comes at an additional cost of 20,000 to 40,000 depending on the variant. The additional pricing covers the cosmetic upgrades and extra features making it a more premium alternative within the Nexon iCNG lineup.

4Engine

The Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark Edition is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 99 bhp ensuring a balance of performance and fuel efficiency. A key advantage is its direct CNG start system, allowing the vehicle to run on CNG from ignition without requiring a manual switch from petrol mode. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission but an automatic option is not offered with the CNG fuel option.

5Safety

Safety has been a key focus for Tata Motors and the Nexon includes several advanced safety features. A 360-degree camera system provides better visibility while parking and hill-hold assist helps prevent rollback on inclines. Other notable safety features include ISOFIX child seat mounts, reverse parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an engine start/stop button and an air purifier.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2025, 18:55 PM IST
