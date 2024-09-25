Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Nexon iCNG: Five key highlights that you need to be aware about

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Sep 2024, 13:52 PM
Tata Nexon has been available in the Indian markets in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options.

Tata announced that its Nexon will now also be offered in with a iCNG option. This is followed by the introduction of an iCNG variant in other Tata offerings. Given below is a list of a few key highlights of the SUV with the new powertrain.

1Performance boost

The Tata Nexon iCNG gets a performance boost with its 1.2 turbo petrol engine (with direct start on CNG mode). The unit makes a total of 99 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 2,000 - 3,000 rpm. These figures are churned out on CNG mode of operation. The engine is now also mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT option is also available.

2Boot space with CNG

Tata has applied it's twin-cylinder setup with the Nexon iCNG. This setup is also seen on other Tata models like the Punch, Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. This twin cylinder technology helps the Nexon avoid the wastage of boot space unnessecarily. However there is some space that has to be sacrificed when comparing it to the non-CNG variants.  The Tata Nexon with the twin cylinder setup now offers 321 litres of boot space which is around 61 litres less than before.

3Variants offered

There are eight variants offered on the Tata Nexon with a CNG fuel option. Tata Motors likes to calls these variants, personas instead and they include the following- Smart (O), Smart +, Smart +S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative + and Fearless + PS.

4Features

The CNG SUV comes fitted with modern features and conveniences. These include an all-digital driver's display, a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch touchscreen ventilated front seats, a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen display. 

There are also safety features offered on the car such as six airbags and ESP as standard on all variants,. The top of the line car gets a TPMS system, automatic headlights, front parking sensors, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming IRVM, and more.

5Pricing

The Tata Nexon iCNG has been placed in the market between 9 lakh and 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Smart variant which is the basic one is offered at 9 lakhs. This is followed by the Smart+ offered at 9.69 lakhs and the Smart S+ costs 10 lakhs (all prices ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2024, 13:52 PM IST
