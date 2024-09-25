Tata Nexon iCNG: Five key highlights that you need to be aware about

Tata announced that its Nexon will now also be offered in with a iCNG option. This is followed by the introduction of an iCNG variant in other Tata offerings. Given below is a list of a few key highlights of the SUV with the new powertrain.

1 Performance boost The Tata Nexon iCNG gets a performance boost with its 1.2 turbo petrol engine (with direct start on CNG mode). The unit makes a total of 99 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 2,000 - 3,000 rpm. These figures are churned out on CNG mode of operation. The engine is now also mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT option is also available.

2 Boot space with CNG Tata has applied it's twin-cylinder setup with the Nexon iCNG. This setup is also seen on other Tata models like the Punch, Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. This twin cylinder technology helps the Nexon avoid the wastage of boot space unnessecarily. However there is some space that has to be sacrificed when comparing it to the non-CNG variants. The Tata Nexon with the twin cylinder setup now offers 321 litres of boot space which is around 61 litres less than before.

3 Variants offered There are eight variants offered on the Tata Nexon with a CNG fuel option. Tata Motors likes to calls these variants, personas instead and they include the following- Smart (O), Smart +, Smart +S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative + and Fearless + PS.

5 Pricing The Tata Nexon iCNG has been placed in the market between ₹9 lakh and ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Smart variant which is the basic one is offered at ₹9 lakhs. This is followed by the Smart+ offered at ₹9.69 lakhs and the Smart S+ costs ₹10 lakhs (all prices ex-showroom).

