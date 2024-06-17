Tata Nexon iCNG expected to launch soon. Check details

The Tata Nexon iCNG, unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024, has generated significant anticipation for its upcoming launch in the Indian market, expected within the next 6 to 8 months. This compact SUV is poised to be a game-changer, offering the first CNG option paired with a turbocharged petrol engine in India.

Tata the Nexon iCNG will come with twin-cylinder technology. This means instead of one CNG cylinder, Tata Motors uses two small ones. What this does i

Tata Motors anticipates CNG gaining significant market share in the coming years, potentially at the expense of diesel engines. This strategic outlook likely explains the inclusion of the Nexon iCNG in their upcoming product pipeline.

What can be expected?

The Nexon iCNG is expected to draw power from a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the exact figures for CNG mode remain undisclosed, the petrol output is likely to stay the same at 118 bhp and 170 Nm. This combination of a turbocharger and CNG technology is currently absent from the Indian market, potentially offering superior performance compared to conventional naturally aspirated CNG options.

However, Tata Motors might alternatively equip the Nexon iCNG with the proven 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine already used in the Altroz iCNG and Punch iCNG. The final powertrain choice will likely influence the pricing, with an expected increase of ₹80,000 to ₹1,00,000 compared to similar petrol variants.

The Tata Nexon iCNG is expected to prioritise safety for both occupants and the CNG powertrain. This will likely be achieved through various features. Some of these might include a micro switch that automatically shuts off the engine during CNG refuelling, leak-proof materials in the CNG kit to minimise gas escapes, and thermal incident protection to safeguard against overheating.

The Nexon iCNG might also come equipped with a single, advanced ECU for improved system control and potentially offer features like direct CNG starting, automatic fuel switching, a modular fuel filter design, and a leak detection system. It's important to note that these are anticipated features, and confirmation will come closer to launch.

The Nexon CNG's primary competitor, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, utilises a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit. This engine delivers 87 bhp and 121 Nm of torque, potentially putting it at a power disadvantage compared to the Nexon iCNG's turbocharged option. Additionally, the Nexon iCNG's twin-cylinder CNG setup offers a space advantage, allowing for a larger usable boot space of approximately 230 litres compared to the Brezza CNG.

