Tata Nexon facelift SUV spotted testing ahead of launch. Check what is new

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Nexon SUV in a new avatar. India's best-selling SUV is likely to get a major facelift in coming days. The carmaker has been spotted testing the new Nexon SUV on Indian roads a number of times. In the latest such spotting, several new details have emerged about the upcoming sub-compact SUV and what to expect from it. When launched, Nexon SUV will renew its rivalry with Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet among others in the segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2023, 12:47 PM
Tata Motors is expected to drive in the facelift version of the Nexon SUV, its best-selling car in India, soon. (Image courtesy: Instagram/autojournal_india)
Tata Motors is expected to drive in the facelift version of the Nexon SUV, its best-selling car in India, soon. (Image courtesy: Instagram/autojournal_india)

In the latest spy shots have revealed the new set of alloy wheels the Nexon SUV will come with. The test mule was spotted with a star-shaped design which looks more premium than what the SUV offers currently.

The new Tata Nexon SUV is expected to draw certain design inspiration from the Curvv Concept SUV showcased by the carmaker earlier. The front face of the SUV is likely to be redesigned with a tweaked grille and sharp LED headlight units. The bumpers are also likely to be redesigned as well. At the rear, the SUV is expected to come with new set of taillights.

Also Read - Tata Nexon to Kia Seltos: 5 upcoming facelifts launching in 2023

Earlier spy shots indicated that the new Nexon SUV will have a bonnet with a flat design. Also, the outside rearview mirrors will be borrowed from Safari and Harrier SUVs. The rear will get a sleek set of LED tail lamps that are connected via a lightbar. The higher variants will also come with dynamic turn indicators.

Spy shots have already revealed key details about the updates to expect from the interior of the new Nexon SUV. The biggest update will be a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that was recently introduced in Harrier and Safari. The instrument cluster will also be new. It will be a digital unit that also recently made its debut in the carmaker's two flagship SUVs.

First Published Date: 16 May 2023, 12:47 PM IST
