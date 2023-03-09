Tata Nexon facelift spotted on Indian roads, is inspired by Curvv Concept

Tata Motors has started working on the next generation of Nexon compact SUV. The test mule was spotted on Indian roads and it is expected to make its debut in 2024. What is immediately distinguishable is the new design language. The exterior of the 2024 Nexon is very different from the current one. It seems like the 2024 Nexon's exterior will be inspired by the Curvv Concept.

The new-gen Nexon will get a split headlamp setup so the LED Daytime Running Lamps will sit above and the main headlamp setup will sit in the bumper. Other SUVs of Tata Motors are already carrying this design language. The Nexon is the only SUV in the line-up currently that does not get this design language.

On the sides, there are new alloy wheels and the outside rearview mirrors are also new. It seems like they are borrowed from the Harrier and the Safari. At the rear, there is a new set of LED tail lamps that look slimmer than the current units. It is also expected that a light bar will debut in the front as well as at the rear.

A look at the rear of the 2024 Nexon. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/rahul_auto_spy)

The interior will also be redone with a new upholstery and dashboard design. There will be a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that recently made its debut on Harrier and Safari. Along with that, there will also be a new fully digital instrument cluster which again is seen on the Safari and the Harrier.

Also Read : Tata Motors reveals new petrol engines for Harrier, Safari and Curvv SUVs

In terms of engine options, the 2024 Nexon will be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 108 bhp and 260 Nm. There is a possibility that Tata Motors uses the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 123 bhp and 225 Nm. When compared, the current turbo petrol engine produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: