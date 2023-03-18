Tata Nexon facelift spotted ahead of launch, seems inspired by Curvv Concept

Tata Motors is working on several new products for the Indian market. One of the vehicles is the new-gen Nexon whose test mule was spotted on Indian roads. It is expected that the new-gen Nexon will make its debut in 2024. The 2024 Nexon will get an all-new design language and the powertrains are also expected to be updated.

The first thing that is immediately distinguishable is the new design language. It seems like the 2024 Nexon will be heavily inspired by the Curvv Concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The spy shots reveal a new design language for the alloy wheels. The roof line has a coupe-like design so it has a sloping roof design and the rear glass slopes down quite a bit.

There is also a new set of tail lamps. They seem to have a slim design along with LED lighting elements. Moreover, they look similar to the ones found on the Harrier and the Safari. The bumpers will also be redesigned. The previous spy shots have revealed that the 2024 Nexon will come with a new front fascia. It will have a split headlamp setup which will tie its design with the rest of Tata's SUVs. There is a possibility that the 2024 Nexon comes with a lightbar in the front as well as at the rear.

A close look reveals that the rear tail lamps look quite similar to the Harrier and Safari. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/wise_instinct)

The interior of the new-gen Nexon will also be redone. It will get new upholstery and dashboard design. The infotainment system is expected to be the new 10.25-inch touchscreen unit that recently made its debut on the Harrier and Safari. Another thing that will be taken from these two SUVs will be the new digital instrument cluster that should come on the Nexon as well.

In terms of engine options, the 2024 Nexon will be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 108 bhp and 260 Nm. There is a possibility that Tata Motors uses the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 123 bhp and 225 Nm. When compared, the current turbo petrol engine produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.

