Tata Nexon facelift all but revealed in new spy shots ahead of launch

Tata Nexon facelift SUV is all set to hit the roads next month. Ahead of the official launch on September 14, most of the details about the new Nexon SUV have been leaked online through spy shots. The latest leak shows the new instrument cluster, steering wheel setup and infotainment screen along with the new set of alloy wheels too. When launched, the Nexon facelift will renew rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet among others in the sub-compact SUV segment.

Tata Motors will launch the facelift version of the Nexon SUV and its electric avatar Nexon EV on the same day. Both the models will have similar updates. The exterior highlights have already been revealed. The latest video shows the changes inside the cabin.

The most noticeable change inside is the new touchscreen infotainment system which is likely to measure more than 10 inches. The current generation Nexon SUV comes with a smaller 7-inch infotainment screen.

The second big change is the steering wheel setup. The video, shot after dark, shows the two-spoke steering-mounted controls having backlit features. Even the Tata Motors logo is also illuminated. The steering wheel was showcased by Tata Motors when it unveiled the Curvv Concept electric vehicle. This is the first time that the unit is being used in any production-ready model from the carmaker. The digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is also updated and shows key information like tire pressure, cruise control among others.

Tata Nexon facelift SUV is expected to get a 360 degree camera for the first time. The SUV may also get front parking sensors too. It will continue to get most of the old features offered in the existing model. These include new leatherette seats which will have ventilation, voice commands, wireless charger and connected car features.

In terms of its design, the Nexon facelift SUV draws inspiration from the Curvv Concept electric vehicle showcased last year. It will come with a new set of split LED headlight units along with a new LED DRL design which appears sportier. Among other changes at the front are a reworked grille and bumper. At the rear, the SUV will get a new LED taillight design and an LED lightbar stretching the entire width. The bumpers at the rear have also been reworked.

Under the hood, Tata Motors is expected to keep its faith on the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It is capable of generating 118 bhp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors is likely to introduce a new dual-clutch transmission option the existing 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

