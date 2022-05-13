Tata Nexon EV vs Nexon EV Max: Similarities, differences explained

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max earlier this week, which is aimed at increasing the Indian carmaker's dominance in the four-wheel EV segment in the country. With a share of more than 80 percent, Tata Motors currently is the undisputed leader in the EV space outselling all its rivals put together. Nexon EV Max is probably the first electric car from Tata Motors which will not be considered as ‘affordable’ by any means. But it does offer a lot more over and above the standard Nexon EV, which at present is the best-selling EV model in the country.

Here is a quick look at the similarities and differences between the Tata Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max

Differences

Battery, Range and quicker charging

Tata Nexon EV Max comes with a more powerful 40.5 kW battery pack. This is bigger than the 30.2 kW lithium-ion battery used in the standard Nexon EV SUVs. The bigger battery pack also helps in increasing the range of the electric SUV. The Nexon EV Max claims to offer a range of up to 437 kms on a single charge against 312 kms in the standard versions. However, the real-world range of the two electric vehicles will differ depending on how it is being driven.

The Tata Nexon EV Max can also charge quicker than the standard version thanks to the introduction of a 7.2 kW charging system. It can help fully recharge the vehicle in less than 7 hours compared to nearly 9 hours with the 3.3 kW charger. DC fast charging can help the car recharge in about an hour.

Electric motor and performance

Tata Motors has also made changes to the electric motor inside the Nexon EV Max. It now offers the EV with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor with better output. The Nexon EV Max can deliver maximum power of 143 hp and 250 Nm of instant torque. There is clear increase in performance as the standard version offers output peak output of 129 hp and torque of 245 Nm. Tata claims Nexon EV Max can sprint from standstill to 100 kmph in just 9 seconds instead of 9.9 seconds in the standard variant.

Enhanced features

Tata Nexon EV Max offers more in terms of features compared to the Nexon EV. The carmaker has introduced multi-mode regen to optimise efficiency. It has four levels of regenerative braking. The electric SUV also gets panic brake alert for emergency braking which triggers the hazard lights on. This will help other cars to act in time to avoid any collision. Nexon EV Max also gets features like Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control and Auto Vehicle Hold.

Tata Nexon EV Max also gets ventilated seats and air purifiers. Nexon EV Max also gets sunroof in the top-spec trim. The 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels also get new design elements.

Price tag

The addition of bigger battery pack, powerful motor and improved charging system meant the Nexon EV Max will come at a premium. Add to these the new features like ventilated seats and sunroof among others which spiked up the price too. While the price of the Nexon EV Max starts at ₹17.74 lakh (ex-showroom) the standard Nexon EV starts at ₹14.79 lakh. The top-spec Nexon EV costs ₹17.40 lakh, slightly less than the Nexon EV Max's entry-level variant.

Similarities

Looks

Differences aside, there are a lot of similarities between the Nexon EV and the Nexon EV Max. In fact, if spotted on the road side by side, it will be difficult to spot the difference. That is because of the looks. The Nexon EV Max does not have any badging or major style updates to help it stand out among the standard versions. The dimensions of the two EVs also remain the same, though the ground clearance of the Nexon EV Max has gone down by a slight due to a bigger battery pack.

Space

In terms of space inside, there is absolutely no difference due to similar wheelbase. Even the boot space remains identical in the Nexon EV and the Nexon EV Max.

