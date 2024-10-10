Tata Nexon CNG starts reaching dealerships

Tata Motors launched the Nexon CNG last month in the Indian market. It is their fourth CNG vehicle after the Tiago , Tigor and the Punch . Now, the new CNG-powered sub-compact SUV has started reaching dealerships and the deliveries should start soon for customers who have made a booking.

Tata Nexon CNG will be going against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, Toyota Taisor CNG and Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG. As of now, no other sub-compact SUV is offered with a CNG powertrain.

Tata Nexon CNG: Performance

The Tata Nexon CNG is the first car to get a CNG powertrain as well as a turbocharged petrol engine. It is capable of starting directly in CNG mode as well. This engine produces a maximum output of 99 bhp at 5,000 rpm and generates 170 Nm of torque within the range of 2,000 to 3,000 rpm, specifically when operating in CNG mode. Additionally, the engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, with an automatic manual transmission (AMT) option also offered.

