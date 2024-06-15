Tata Nexon celebrates 7 lakh sales milestone, offers benefits up to 1 lakh

Tata Motors has announced that they have achieved a significant milestone of selling 7 lakh units of the Nexon sub-4 metre compact SUV in the Indian market. To celebrate this achievement, all Tata Motors passenger vehicle dealers and showrooms across the country are organising special events and customer meets. There are also benefits up to Rs. 1 lakh (depending on model and variant) for customers who have booked and await delivery of their Nexon. It is important to note that the benefits are only for a limited period for bookings made till 30th June.

Tata Nexon is available with four variants and seven colour options. There are two engine options available and there is also an electrified version o

The Nexon is offered in four variants - Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. There is also the Dark Edition version which is available only on the Creative and Fearless variants. There are seven colours from which the customers can choose from.

There are two engine options - a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol engine puts out 118 bhp and 170 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed manual gearbox and a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The diesel engine produces 113 bhp and 260 Nm. It gets a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has set new standards in design, safety, comfort and driving pleasure. Over the past seven years, the unwavering support and love of its expanding customer base have made the Nexon an iconic brand in the industry. With a wide choice of powertrains and personas, we have ensured that there is an ideal Nexon for every evolving need and discerning choice of our customers. To celebrate this landmark achievement of 7 lakh sales in 7 years and to express our sincere gratitude to the growing Nexon family, we are passing on exciting price benefits for both existing and new customers."

