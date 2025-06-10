Tata Motors to invest up to 35,000 crore in PV business in 5 years, new models and EVs in focus

Tata Motors is planning to invest up to ₹35,000 crore in its passenger vehicle business. The homegrown automobile giant has stated during its investor day presentation on Monday that it plans to invest the amount in the development of electric vehicles as well as new models, which are expected to be launched in the market over the course of the next five years. With this huge investment strategy, the carmaker aims to cement its position as the country's top electric passenger vehicle manufacturer amid the rising competition and greater push to adopt cleaner cars.

Tata Motors is working on a plan to launch a wide range of new cars, across different powertrain segments over the next five years.

Tata Motors currently holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with its models like the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, as well as the newly launched Harrier EV. Besides that, the automaker sells some of the popular SUVs as well, which have been propelling growth for the brand amid the rapidly surging demand for utility vehicles in India. These SUVs include Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, etc. The company is planning to bring the Sierra to the Indian market too, in its EV form as well as ICE guise.

Reuters has reported that in its investor day presentation, Tata Motors has revealed the plan to nearly double the company's PV product portfolio from eight models to 15. This target will be achieved through launching more electric vehicles and CNG cars. Besides that, there will be technology feature enhancements for the existing vehicles, claims the report. Despite revealing the plan of investment for the next five years, Tata Motors did not share its investment plan for the current financial year, which will end in March 2026.

The move from Tata Motors comes at a time when India, the world's third-largest passenger vehicle market, is planning to enforce stricter emission norms starting from 2027. Also, the Indian government wants electric vehicles to form 30 per cent of all car sales in the country by 2030.

Intense competition in the combustion engine market has allowed rival Mahindra to overtake Tata. MG Motor has also challenged Tata's EV dominance with the Windsor model, outselling its products since late last year. However, despite that, Tata Motors maintained its target of 16 per cent market share by March 2027, aiming to reach 18-20 per cent by March 2030.

