Tata Motors sees marginal dip in November sales after festive cheer in October

Tata Motors continues to hold the number three slot among India's top car manufacturers in November. The carmaker ended the month with sales numbers barely one per cent down compared to the same month last year. Tata Motors released its sales performance for November today, saying it has delivered 72,647 units in both domestic and global markets. In India alone, Tata Motors delivered 46,068 units last month, down from what the carmaker sold in October this year.

Tata Motors' domestic sales, which also includes electric vehicles, was higher than the sales numbers of November 2022 by just 31 units. However, the growth was negated mostly due to performance of its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, which saw a drop of around 80 per cent. Out of the 46,143 units delivered across India last month, electric vehicles contributed 4,761 units with an increase of about seven per cent compared to the same month last year. Tata Motors' EVs had a contribution of a little over 10 per cent in overall sales.

The sales numbers is quite contrary to the fact that Tata Motors launched four new models before the month started. In the first half of October, Tata Motors launched the facelift versions of the Nexon and Nexon EV SUVs. The Nexon is currently India's best-selling SUV across all segments. The Punch, Tata Motors' smallest SUV, is also one of the best-selling models from the carmaker. Towards the end of the month, Tata also introduced the facelift versions of its flagship SUVs Harrier and Safari.

Mahindra and Mahindra, one of the key rivals of Tata Motors, closed the gap between the two by ending November with 39,981-unit sales. Unlike Tata, Mahindra only sells SUVs in Indian market. It also has one EV against three from Tata Motors. Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor remains strong at number two position with 65,801 units sold in November.

