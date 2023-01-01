Tata Motors records 13.9% sales growth in December

Tata Motors on Sunday announced that it recorded a 13.9 per cent sales growth last month, with 40,407 units of passenger vehicles sold, up from 35,462 units recorded in the same month a year ago. The homegrown auto major has also said that it posted 32.8 per cent sales growth in the last quarter that ended in December. In the third quarter of FY23, the homegrown car major sold 132,255 units of passenger vehicles, up from 99,564 units sold in the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

Tata Motors claims to have sold 40,043 passenger vehicles in the domestic market last month, up 13.4 per cent from 35,299 units recorded in the same month a year ago. In the last quarter, it sold 131,297 units in the domestic market, marking 32.6 per cent growth, as compared to 99,002 units in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

The car brand's export numbers too improved substantially last month. The automaker exported 364 cars last month to the overseas markets, up from 163 units recorded in December 2021, registering 13.9 per cent growth.

Tata Motors also said that its electric vehicles sold 3,868 units in December 2022, up 64.2 per cent from 2,355 units sold in the same month a year ago. Tata Motors' electric car wing sold 12,596 units in the third quarter of the current financial year, up 116.2 per cent from 5,826 units recorded in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Speaking about the auto company's sales performance, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said that 2022 was a momentous year for the automaker as it outpaced industry growth and crossed the distinctive milestone of five lakh units. He also said that the last quarter was one of the best quarters regarding passenger vehicle sales performance, with strong retail from new launches, robust festive demand, and an adequate supply of vehicles.

