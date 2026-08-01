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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Motors Pv Sales Jump 59% In July 2026, Ev Dispatches More Than Double

Tata Motors PV sales jump 59% in July 2026, EV dispatches more than double

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 01 Aug 2026, 18:46 pm
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  • Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported sales of 63,760 units in July 2026, up 59% year-on-year. EV sales more than doubled to 15,217 units, while the Punch recorded its highest-ever monthly sales.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. reported total sales of 63,760 units across domestic and international markets in July 2026, registering a 59 per cent year-on-year increase compared to 40,175 units sold during the same month last year.

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Domestic and international sales post double-digit growth

Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 62,611 units in July 2026, up from 39,521 units in July 2025, marking a growth of 58 per cent. International business sales increased by 76 per cent to 1,149 units, compared to 654 units a year earlier.

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The company said its total passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, reached 63,760 units during the month. Electric vehicle sales across domestic and international markets stood at 15,217 units, more than doubling from 7,124 units in July 2025, representing a growth of 114 per cent year-on-year.

Also Read : Tata Punch EV Facelift scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test

EV sales cross 15,000 units for the first time

According to Tata Motors, July 2026 marked the first time it crossed the 15,000-unit monthly wholesale milestone for electric vehicles. The company also stated that it recorded its highest-ever monthly Vahan registrations for EVs during the month.

Tata Motors added that the Punch recorded its highest monthly sales to date in July 2026. The automaker also said it continued to witness strong booking momentum across its passenger vehicle and electric vehicle portfolio.

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First Published Date: 01 Aug 2026, 18:46 pm IST
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