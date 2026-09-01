Tata Motors passenger vehicle sales rise 56% to 67,753 units in August

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd sold 67,753 units across domestic and export markets in August 2026, up 56 per cent from 43,315 units sold in the same month last year. Domestic sales made up most of the company's volumes.

Tata Motors sold 65,253 passenger vehicles in India last month, compared with 41,001 units in August 2025. This translates to a 59 per cent increase year-on-year. Export volumes stood at 2,500 units in August 2026, compared with 2,314 units a year earlier. Export sales therefore increased by 8 per cent during the month.

Tata Motors EV sales rise 94 per cent

Electric vehicle sales recorded a bigger increase than the company's overall passenger vehicle volumes. Tata Motors sold 16,549 EVs across domestic and international markets in August 2026, compared with 8,540 units in August 2025.

The company reported a 94 per cent year-on-year increase in EV sales. The figure includes sales made by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, the EV-focused subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Tata's electric car range currently includes the Nexon.ev, Punch.ev, Curvv.ev and Harrier.ev. The company has also added the Sierra.ev to its electric vehicle line-up.

Also Read : Tata Motors' electric car bookings triple amid production constraints capping deliveries

Tata Motors adopts Tata.Cars identity

The August sales numbers come days after Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced a new consumer-facing identity. On August 27, the company introduced Tata.Cars as the name for its passenger vehicle business.

The change is being rolled out across the company's customer-facing operations. Tata Motors had earlier operated its passenger vehicle business under the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles name, while Tata.ev continues to be used for its electric vehicle business.

The company has also started using the Tata.Cars name across its dealer network and digital communication. Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business was separated from its commercial vehicle operations following the completion of the demerger in 2025.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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