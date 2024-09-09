Tata offers discounts on Nexon, Harrier, Safari and others worth over 2 lakh

As car sales hit a slowdown ahead of the festive season, carmakers are offering discounts and benefits to customers to push up sales in coming days. Tata Motors has joined the list of manufacturers to offer discounted price on flagship models for its customers. The carmaker has announced savings of more than ₹2 lakh on select models and variants for those who buy them on or before October 31. These models include all Tata cars and SUVs powered by petrol, diesel or CNG. Tata has not included any of its electric vehicles under this scheme.

Key models from Tata Motors that can be purchased with the benefits of festive discounts include flagship SUVs like Nexon, Harrier and Safari. Tata has also extended the benefits to other models like Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. Besides discounts on price, Tata is also offering additional benefits which include exchange bonus worth ₹45,000.

Tata's festive discount: Which car gets maximum benefit?

Tata Safari three-row SUV gets the maximum benefit of ₹2.05 lakh under this scheme. Tata is offering a discount of ₹1.80 lakh on the price of the SUV, besides other benefits. The Harrier SUV gets discount of ₹1.60 lakh while the Nexon is offered with a discounted price tag of ₹8 lakh for its entry-level variant.

Among other models Tata Motors has listed for this festive offer are Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. The sub-compact sedan Tigor gets the least benefit of the scheme with a discount of ₹30,000. While the Tiago hatchback can help save you ₹65,000, the Altroz hatchback can help one save ₹45,000.

Incidentally, Tata Motors has not listed the Punch SUV, its best-selling model, under this scheme. Punch is available with all three powertrains, including ICE, CNG and electric. Tata has also not included its latest model Curvv under the festive discount offer.

The discount offer comes at a time when the auto industry is struggling with high inventory and lower sales. In August, sales fell by 4.5 per cent with record unsold inventory worth ₹77,800 crore, according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) . Dealers anticipate a boost during the festive season, but many buyers are delaying purchases for better deals.

