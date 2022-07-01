Tata Motors EVs post highest ever monthly sales at 3,507 units

Tata Motors on Friday reported the highest ever monthly sales for its electric cars with 3,507 units sold. The automaker also reported 9,283 units sold during the first quarter of FY2023. Tata Motors currently holds the lion's share of the Indian electric car market with the models such as Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The automaker is also working on a range of new products that will come with electric powertrains.

Tata Nexon EV has been dominating the electric car space in India since the launch of this model. Encouraged by the success of the Nexon EV, Tata Motors has recently introduced a new variant of the SUV, which comes with a larger battery pack and improved range compared to the standard model. Christened as Tata Nexon EV Max, this electric SUV has received a pretty good response, claims the automaker.

Speaking about the electric cars' performance, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said that electric vehicle sales attained new heights with quarterly sales of 9,283 in Q1 FY23 and highest-ever monthly sales of 3,507 units in June 2022. He also said that the Tata Nexon EV Max launched in May 2022 has witnessed strong demand.

Tata Motors has been aiming to further strengthen its grip on the Indian electric car market. The automaker is expected to launch more new products in the segment in the coming days. One of them could be the Tata Altorz EV.

