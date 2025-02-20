Tata Motors dealerships confirm Safari and Harrier Stealth edition launch. Here's what they'll cost

Tata Motors has just teased the upcoming Stealth edition of its Harrier and Safari SUV on its social media platforms. Tata Motors has mentioned February 21st at the end of its social media teaser which is supposed to be the official launch date of the variants. However, dealerships have confirmed that the SUVs are available to purchase and bookings also have been opened for the same.

The video teaser also mentions ‘Matte Black’ and ‘Limited Edition’ indicating these variants will feature special paint schemes and other collector's edition touches. The Stealth Edition will not feature any mechanical changes but stick to aesthetic upgrades as is the case with Dark Edition models.

What's new with Tata's Stealth Edition SUVs?

Tata Motors has finished the Stealth Editions of the Harrier and Safari in the new Matte Stealth Black colour scheme. The alloy wheels are now finished in matte black along with a diamond-cut finish and they measure 19-inches in size. There is also a Stealth mascot on the front fender.

The interior is finished in a Carbon Noir theme with leather seats and Granite Black Deco-stitching. The dashboard is also finished is a Carbon noir theme with soft-touch materials and leather.

Tata Harrier Stealth Edition: Price

The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition will be offered in both manual and automatic transmissions in the Fearless+ trim level. The Harrier Fearless+ Stealth Edition (Manual) has been priced at ₹25,09,990 (ex-showroom) whereas the Harrier Fearless+ Stealth Edition AT (Automatic) will come at ₹26,24,990 (ex-showroom).

Tata Safari Stealth Edition: Price

The Tata Safari Stealth Edition is also being offered in both manual and automatic transmissions with the Accomplished+ trim level. The Safari Accomplished+ Stealth Edition (Manual) has been priced at ₹25,74,990 (ex-showroom) whereas the Safari Fearless+ Stealth Edition AT (Automatic) will come at ₹27,14,990 (ex-showroom). The 6-seater variant of the Safari is also being offered with the Stealth Edition upgrade and will come only mated with the Automatic transmission. This trim will set you back ₹27,24,990 (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: