Tata Motors commercial vehicles prices hiked up to 5% ahead of BS6 Phase 2 norms

Tata Motors will hike prices on its commercial vehicle (CV) range by up to five per cent from April 1, 2023, the company has announced in a regulatory filing. The price increment is a result of the automaker upgrading its CV range to the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms that will come into effect from next month onwards. The automaker recently upgraded its passenger vehicle range as well.

The statement read, “As Tata Motors transitions its entire vehicle portfolio to meet these standards, customers and fleet owners can expect a range of cleaner, greener, and technologically superior offerings that deliver higher benefits and lower total cost of ownership."

Tata Motors further stated that the price increase will be applicable across the entire CV lineup with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant. The announcement for commercial vehicles comes just days after the automaker upgraded its passenger vehicles to comply with BS6 Phase 2 emission standards. Upgrades include an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor emissions in real-time. The device monitors key components including the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors to keep track of the emission levels.

Other commercial vehicle players are also expected to make the transition soon, with just days left before the deadline. Automakers have already been proactive with the upgrades, limiting dealer inventory accordingly.

