Tata Motors announces actor Vicky Kaushal as new brand ambassador

Leading automotive player, Tata Motors has announced actor Vicky Kaushal as its new brand ambassador. The Chhaava star will be representing Tata’s passenger and electric vehicle range. The automaker said the collaboration will kickstart with a new campaign for the Curvv that will feature during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Vicky Kaushal's First Car Endorsement

Tata Motors says Vicky Kaushal’s rise to stardom driven by perseverance, authenticity, and a willingness to take on challenging roles, are qualities that align with the automaker. Starting his career with roles in movies like Masaan, Love Per Square Foot, and more, the actor has cemented his position with roles in films - Sam Bahadur, Sardaar Udham, and more recently, Chhaava. This is Kaushal’s first endorsement for a carmaker and his second collaboration with an automotive player after Matter.

Also Read : Tata Punch, Nexon, Safari and more to get pricier from April 2025 onwards. Check details

Announcing the new collaboration, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “At Tata Motors, we are constantly pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence. As we lead the transformation of the passenger and electric vehicle landscape, we are proud to welcome Vicky Kaushal, whose values align with ours—authenticity and positive disruption. Both Vicky and Tata Motors share an unwavering pride in India. As one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the country, Tata Motors is committed to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, creating world-class vehicles designed and engineered for Indian consumers, just as Vicky Kaushal takes immense pride in representing Indian cinema and culture globally. With innovation at the core of our brand, the ‘Take the Curvv’ campaign celebrates individuals who choose to carve their own path. We are confident that this one-of-a-kind association will be loved by our customers and his fans alike."

Speaking about his association with Tata Motors, Vicky Kaushal expressed, “I am thrilled to make my foray into the world of cars with Tata Motors – a home grown brand that has redefined how India travels. Tata Motors’ unwavering legacy, coupled with its relentless commitment to innovation and disruption, perfectly reflects my own passion, making this partnership a natural choice. The ‘Take the Curvv’ campaign is the perfect launchpad for this association as it embodies the spirit of breaking barriers by following your heart, taking the road less travelled and coming out even stronger. I look forward to collaborating on ground-breaking projects with the Tata Motors family and share our story with the world."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: