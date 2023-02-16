Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Harrier SUV now updated with ADAS safety technology, 6-speed AT

Tata Harrier is one of the strongest players in the mid-size SUV space and has found many takers despite giving petrol engines a skip entirely. Its strong road presence, dominant exterior styling, relatively spacious cabin and a five-star safety rating are some of the key highlights. And now, Tata Motors has upped the safety aspect of the SUV by adding ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance System to the vehicle.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 16 Feb 2023, 12:38 PM
Tata Harrier is now equipped with ADAS to help it further up the safety quotient.

The new Tata Harrier now boasts of a number of ADAS highlights which include Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Collision Warning. The SUV continues to get six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and all-wheel disc brakes.

Additionally, Tata Harrier has also been updated with a six-speed automatic transmission unit. Thus far, only a manual gearbox and a torque converter were available on the vehicle. The transmission comes mated to a Kryotec 170 Turbocharged BS6 phase 2 diesel engine which offers around 167 hp and 350 Nm of torque.

Bookings for the updated Tata Harrier are now open and the SUV continues to be offered in multiple colour options - Black, Blue, Tropical Mist, Red, White and Grey.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2023, 12:32 PM IST
TAGS: Harrier Tata Motors ADAS
