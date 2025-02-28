Tata Harrier Stealth Edition starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to start soon

Tata Motors recently launched the Stealth Editions of the Harrier and Safari in the Indian market. The new special editions were first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Now, the Harrier Stealth Edition has started arriving at the dealerships. So, it is expected that the deliveries are expected to start soon.

Tata Motors has announced that the Stealth Editions of the Harrier and Safari are limited to 2,700 units. The price of the Harrier Stealth Edition starts at ₹25.09 lakh ex-showroom.

What are the cosmetic changes to the Tata Harrier Stealth Edition?

The Stealth Edition presents a matte black exterior, complemented by R19 Black alloy wheels and a distinctive Stealth mascot. The exterior design is further enhanced by dark-themed badging and a blacked-out front grille, which contribute to its assertive and striking appearance. Inside, the vehicle boasts ventilated seats in both the first and second rows, designed in a Carbon-Noir Theme (with second-row ventilated seats available exclusively in the Safari model), along with a black leatherette dashboard and door trims featuring contrasting stitching.

What are the mechanical changes to the Tata Harrier Stealth Edition?

There are no mechanical changes to the Harrier Stealth Edition. It continues to come with a 2.0-litre Kyrotec diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 350 Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

What are the safety features of the Tata Harrier Stealth Edition?

Safety features on offer are Level 2+ ADAS with 21 functionalities, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking. Additionally, it is equipped with 7 airbags, ESP with 17 safety functions, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system for enhanced security.

What are the features of the Tata Harrier Stealth Edition?

The SUVs are equipped with several advanced technological features, including a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, an arcade app store for entertainment purposes, and Alexa Home-to-Car integration. Additionally, they offer built-in Map My India navigation, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a JBL 10-speaker audio system enhanced by Harman AudioworX. For user convenience, there is a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting, and multiple driving modes to improve the overall driving experience.

