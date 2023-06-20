HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Harrier Spied Testing Wearing Camouflage In Spain. It's Not What You Think

Tata Harrier spied testing wearing camouflage in Spain. It's not what you think

A heavily camouflaged test mule of the Tata Harrier SUV has been spotted on the road in Spain. Spyshot captured by Motor.es, the Tata Harrier test mule is the same model that is currently on sale in India and not a facelifted iteration of the SUV. Interestingly, the test mule has been spotted in the European country at a time when the Indian car brand is working on the facelifted version of the SUV that would carry some major cosmetic tweaks as part of the model's mid-life updates.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2023, 12:51 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Tata Harrier test mule spotted in Spain wearing heavy camouflage is the same model on sale in India, not a facelifted iteration of the SUV. (Image: Motor.es)
The Tata Harrier test mule spotted in Spain wearing heavy camouflage is the same model on sale in India, not a facelifted iteration of the SUV. (Image: Motor.es)

The Spanish publication reports that the Tata Harrier test mule was exported from India to Spain by Vitesco, but not Tata Motors. Vitesco is a key automotive component supplier that supplies various parts to the automaker. The report claims that the SUV spotted testing was equipped with a 2.0-litre Stellantis Multijet diesel engine that is BS6 Phase 2 compliant and the reason behind this testing is to check some sensors related to the emissions requirements.

Also Read : Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts spotted undergoing high-altitude testing

Watch: First Drive Review: Tata Harrier 2020 Automatic and Manual

The report says that the sensors related to the emissions requirements were being tested on the Tata Harrier to check how they perform on the WLT testing cycle and against more stringent emission norms as well. However, this testing doesn't confirm Tata Motors' intention to sell the Harrier SUV in the European market, claims the report. It further points out that the testing and the results could bring more improved sensors that would be available onboard the SUV to make it compliant with the next round of emission norms in India, especially considering diesel vehicles, which could be even stricter than the newly implemented BS6 Phase 2 regulations.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
₹ 14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Cng
₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Speaking of the Tata Harrier facelift, the SUV is expected to receive a facelifted version in the coming months, which would see the car receiving some major cosmetic tweaks and new features.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city