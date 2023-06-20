Tata Harrier spied testing wearing camouflage in Spain. It's not what you think

A heavily camouflaged test mule of the Tata Harrier SUV has been spotted on the road in Spain. Spyshot captured by Motor.es, the Tata Harrier test mule is the same model that is currently on sale in India and not a facelifted iteration of the SUV. Interestingly, the test mule has been spotted in the European country at a time when the Indian car brand is working on the facelifted version of the SUV that would carry some major cosmetic tweaks as part of the model's mid-life updates.

The Spanish publication reports that the Tata Harrier test mule was exported from India to Spain by Vitesco, but not Tata Motors. Vitesco is a key automotive component supplier that supplies various parts to the automaker. The report claims that the SUV spotted testing was equipped with a 2.0-litre Stellantis Multijet diesel engine that is BS6 Phase 2 compliant and the reason behind this testing is to check some sensors related to the emissions requirements.

The report says that the sensors related to the emissions requirements were being tested on the Tata Harrier to check how they perform on the WLT testing cycle and against more stringent emission norms as well. However, this testing doesn't confirm Tata Motors' intention to sell the Harrier SUV in the European market, claims the report. It further points out that the testing and the results could bring more improved sensors that would be available onboard the SUV to make it compliant with the next round of emission norms in India, especially considering diesel vehicles, which could be even stricter than the newly implemented BS6 Phase 2 regulations.

Speaking of the Tata Harrier facelift, the SUV is expected to receive a facelifted version in the coming months, which would see the car receiving some major cosmetic tweaks and new features.

