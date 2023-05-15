Save up to 35,000 on Tata Harrier, Safari in May. Here is how

Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to ₹40,000 on select models for the month of May. The carmaker is offering benefits on flagship models like Harrier and Safari SUVs, Tiago and Altroz hatchbacks as well as the Tigor sedan. The benefit scheme, which will remain applicable till the end of this month, will not include some of the best-selling models from Tata Motors like the Nexon and Punch SUVs. Here is a quick look how much one can save on each of the models with the incentive scheme.

Tata Tiago

The smallest hatchback from Tata Motors is up for sale at a discount of up to ₹35,000 in May. The carmaker is offering benefits of up to ₹28,000 on all variants except the XT, XT Rhythm, XZ+ and Tiago NRG manual variants. Tata is also offering ₹33,000 discount on the CNG version of the hatchback. The benefits include cash discount worth ₹15,000, exchange bonus of ₹10,000 corporate discount of and ₹3,000. The cash and corporate discounts go up to ₹20,000 and ₹5,000 respectively for the XT, XT Rhythm, XZ+ and Tiago NRG manual variants. The CNG version gets corporate discount worth ₹3,000.

Tata Tigor

Tata is offering discounts on all variants of the Tigor sedan, including the iCNG version. The Tigor iCNG gets the maximum benefit of ₹40,000, which includes cash discount of ₹20,000 besides exchange bonus and corporate discount worth ₹10,000 each. For the manual and the automatic variants, the corporate discount on offer is just ₹3,000. The cash discount on automatic variant is also less at ₹15,000.

Tata Altroz

The premium hatchback is offered with a maximum discount of ₹30,000 in May. The carmaker has not included the XE and XE+ petrol variants in the scheme. For all other petrol variants, the carmaker is offering benefits worth up to ₹23,000. The DCA variant gets the highest discount of ₹30,000. This includes cash discount worth ₹15,000, exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and corporate discount worth ₹5,000. The same discount is offered on the diesel variants as well.

Tata Harrier and Safari

The flagship SUVs from Tata Motors will come at a discount of ₹35,000. The carmaker is offering no cash discount on Harrier and Safari SUVs in May. However, the duo will be offered with exchange bonus worth ₹25,000 and corporate discount of up to ₹10,000.

