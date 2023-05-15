Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Save Up To 35,000 On Tata Harrier, Safari In May As Carmaker Announces Discounts

Save up to 35,000 on Tata Harrier, Safari in May. Here is how

Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to 40,000 on select models for the month of May. The carmaker is offering benefits on flagship models like Harrier and Safari SUVs, Tiago and Altroz hatchbacks as well as the Tigor sedan. The benefit scheme, which will remain applicable till the end of this month, will not include some of the best-selling models from Tata Motors like the Nexon and Punch SUVs. Here is a quick look how much one can save on each of the models with the incentive scheme.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 May 2023, 13:09 PM
Follow us on:
Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to ₹40,000 on select models for May.

Tata Tiago

The smallest hatchback from Tata Motors is up for sale at a discount of up to 35,000 in May. The carmaker is offering benefits of up to 28,000 on all variants except the XT, XT Rhythm, XZ+ and Tiago NRG manual variants. Tata is also offering 33,000 discount on the CNG version of the hatchback. The benefits include cash discount worth 15,000, exchange bonus of 10,000 corporate discount of and 3,000. The cash and corporate discounts go up to 20,000 and 5,000 respectively for the XT, XT Rhythm, XZ+ and Tiago NRG manual variants. The CNG version gets corporate discount worth 3,000.

Tata Tigor

Tata is offering discounts on all variants of the Tigor sedan, including the iCNG version. The Tigor iCNG gets the maximum benefit of 40,000, which includes cash discount of 20,000 besides exchange bonus and corporate discount worth 10,000 each. For the manual and the automatic variants, the corporate discount on offer is just 3,000. The cash discount on automatic variant is also less at 15,000.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

Tata Altroz

The premium hatchback is offered with a maximum discount of 30,000 in May. The carmaker has not included the XE and XE+ petrol variants in the scheme. For all other petrol variants, the carmaker is offering benefits worth up to 23,000. The DCA variant gets the highest discount of 30,000. This includes cash discount worth 15,000, exchange bonus of 10,000 and corporate discount worth 5,000. The same discount is offered on the diesel variants as well.

Tata Harrier and Safari

The flagship SUVs from Tata Motors will come at a discount of 35,000. The carmaker is offering no cash discount on Harrier and Safari SUVs in May. However, the duo will be offered with exchange bonus worth 25,000 and corporate discount of up to 10,000.

First Published Date: 15 May 2023, 13:09 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS