Tata Harrier, Safari diesel lineup updated with Ultra, Red Dark variants

Tata Motors has introduced new Ultra trims for the diesel versions of the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari , bringing more features to the top end of both lineups. Alongside these, the company has also rolled out Red Dark versions based on the same trims.

What’s new?

Prices for the new variants start at ₹23.84 lakh for the Harrier Diesel Ultra, while the Safari Diesel Ultra is priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). These now sit as the most feature-rich diesel options on both SUVs.

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Both models now get a 15.42 infotainment system from Harman, powered by Samsung Neo QLED, along with a Dolby Atmos audio setup. There is also a new VisioneX electronic inside the rearview mirror that doubles up as a dashcam with DVR support.

Other additions include memory ORVMs with an auto reverse dip function, a dual camera washer setup, and built-in navigation using Mappls Auto. The Red Dark versions do not change the equipment list but bring a cosmetic update, including red seat upholstery.

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What about the engine and gearbox?

Powering both SUVs is the same 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. In the Ultra Red Dark variants, you get a six-speed automatic as standard. Lower variants in the range continue to offer a six-speed manual as well. Until now, the Ultra and Red Dark trims were limited to petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari.

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