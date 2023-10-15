Tata Harrier facelift launching on October 17: What's new

Tata Motors has updated its flagship SUV Harrier. Slated to launch on October 17, the Tata Harrier SUV comes with a host of updates, including a completely refreshed exterior styling, some funky-looking colour options, and a fully revamped interior incorporating a wide range of new features. Also, the SUV has received BS6 phase-2 compliant diesel engines.

The updated Tata Harrier SUV comes on the heels of the new Tata Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift, which broke cover a few weeks ago. The new Harrier along with the new Safari has incorporated a design language that is similar to the Nexon facelift.

Watch: Tata Harrier facelift SUV: First impressions

Before the SUV goes on sale next week, here are five key facts about the Tata Harrier facelift.

Redesigned exterior

Just like its smaller sibling Nexon, the new Harrier has also received significant design updates at the front and rear. The SUV continues to come equipped with a split headlamp but it has become sleeker and comes with vertical bumper mounting black housing. The radiator grille nd wider air intake on the bumper has become larger with horizontal slats. Also, the SUV gets sleek LED daytime running lights, while the LED turn indicators have come with sequential patterns. Moving to the side profile, the SUV gets a floating roof pattern. It runs on new design 18-inch alloy wheels. Moving to the back, the new LED taillights along with repositioned reflectors and reverse lights add more zing to the SUV.

Connected LED strips

Connected LED strips at the front and rear have become a new design element for modern cars across different segments. The all-new Tata Harrier facelift is no different. The SUV has adopted this trend and comes incorporating sleek LED daytime running lights that are connected. Also, moving to the back, the LED taillights come connected by a sleek LED strip.

New exterior colours

The new Tata Harrier facelift comes available in seven different exterior colour options. These are the Sunlit Yellow, Pebble Grey, Seaweed Green, Ash Grey, Oberon Black, Lunar White and Coral Red. The first three among these colours are completely new to the flagship Tata SUV.

Revised and renamed trim lineup

Instead of the outgoing Tata Harrier's XE, XM, XMS, XT, XZ trims, the Harrier facelift comes with a revised trim lineup. The nomenclature of the new Harrier's trims too have been changed. Now, it comes with trims named as Pure, Adventure, Smart, Fearless and Dark, which are in the same line as the Nexon facelift.

New features inside

Inside the cabin, the new Tata Harrier facelift comes with a larger 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster. It also comes with a new 10-speaker JPL audio system, powered and ventilated driver and co-driver seats, sun blinds for the rear row and an air purifier. The Harrier facelift also gets a new shorter gear lever along with paddle shifters and a terrain mode selector.

Safety features

The Harrier facelift gets host of safety features. These include seven airbags including a knee airbag, front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitor, three-point seatbelts for all passengers. Additionally, the new Harrier comes equipped with more than 11 ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with change assist, traffic sign recognition and autonomous emergency braking system.

Updated engine

The new Harrier continues to come as a diesel-only SUV, powered by a 2.0-litre motor. However, the engine has been updated to make it BS6 Phase 2 compliant. It chruns out 168 bhp peak power and 350 Nm maximum torque. The engine is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

