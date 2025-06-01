Tata Harrier EV to MG Cyberster: Here are all the expected cars to be launched in June 2025

After a flurry of mass-market unveilings in May 2025—including new entrants like the Kia Carens Clavis and the updated Tata Altroz—June is shaping up to be a month for premium automotive debuts, especially in the electric and performance segments. From homegrown EVs to high-performance luxury machines, here are the key launches expected in the Indian market this month.

1 Tata Harrier EV Speed Alert Me When Launched View More Details Tata Motors is all set to introduce its most premium electric SUV yet—the Harrier EV. The new EV will be launched on June 3. First seen at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and later showcased in its production-ready form this March, the all-electric Harrier closely mirrors its ICE sibling in design, albeit with distinct EV styling elements. Inside, the cabin retains a familiar layout but is enhanced with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, JBL audio system, and EV-specific features like summon mode, vehicle-to-load (V2L), and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging. Safety is addressed with seven airbags, 360-degree cameras, and Level-2 ADAS capabilities. Powertrain details remain under wraps for now, but Tata has confirmed a dual-motor AWD setup targeting a 500 km range. The Harrier EV will serve as Tata’s flagship electric offering, positioned at an estimated starting price of ₹25 lakh.

2 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition Engine 2,925 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Mercedes-Benz will be launching a special India-themed Collector’s Edition of its iconic AMG G 63 SUV on June 12. While the powertrain is expected to remain unchanged—with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 585 PS and 850 Nm—the Collector’s Edition stands out with its exclusive orange exterior, custom alloy wheels, and bespoke badges. Inside, expect exclusive upholstery, distinctive trim materials, and subtle visual tweaks that celebrate the Indian market. It’s expected to command a premium over the standard G 63, which already retails at ₹3.3 crore.

3 MG Cyberster Speed Alert Me When Launched View More Details MG Motor is preparing to bring its boldest EV to India yet—the Cyberster. Unveiled earlier this year at the Auto Expo, the electric roadster stands out with its coupe-like stance, dramatic scissor doors, and petal-shaped LED DRLs. The interior is equally futuristic with a triple-screen cockpit, including two 7-inch displays and a 10.25-inch infotainment unit, plus a fighter jet-inspired dashboard. Features include electrically adjustable and heated seats with memory, a folding soft-top roof, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system. Under the hood—or rather, floor—the Cyberster carries a 77 kWh battery powering two motors that deliver a combined 510 PS and 725 Nm. MG claims a range of up to 443 km per charge. It’s likely to be offered with a battery leasing plan and could be priced around ₹50 lakh.

4 MG M9 Speed 180 kmph Alert Me When Launched View More Details Expanding its premium portfolio, MG is set to introduce the M9 MPV, based on the Maxus Mifa 9 sold overseas. With a Vellfire-like profile and sleek detailing such as connected tail lamps and 19-inch alloys, the M9 blends road presence with practicality. Inside, it gets a luxurious dual-tone cabin with plush leatherette upholstery and either a 6- or 7-seater layout. Amenities include two sunroofs (one for each row), massaging ventilated seats in the first two rows, dual digital displays, and a tri-zone climate control system. Expected to arrive via CKD kits, the India-spec M9 could house a 90 kWh battery and a 244 PS front-mounted motor, offering a WLTP-rated range north of 400 km. With a tech-rich interior and premium packaging, the M9 is poised to be priced from ₹70 lakh.

5 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and GT 63 Pro Engine 3,982 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Mercedes is also reintroducing the GT badge in India with the all-new AMG GT 63 and its more aggressive GT 63 Pro sibling. Unlike the previous generation which was a two-seater, the new GT offers a 2+2 layout, expanding its appeal without diluting performance. Inside, the cabin borrows cues from the AMG SL 55 with its digital displays and sports seats. Under the hood, both variants get a 4.0-litre V8, producing 577 PS in the standard GT 63 and a head-turning 612 PS in the Pro version. The Pro also boasts a blistering 0-200 km/h time of just 10.9 seconds and a top speed of 317 km/h. Prices are likely to start at ₹3 crore, with the Pro variant carrying a substantial premium.

