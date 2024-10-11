Tata Harrier EV to come with AWD terrain modes

A leaked design patent of Tata Motors has revealed terrain modes that could debut on its upcoming SUVs. The patent image shows a rotary knob with seven different terrain modes which include Snow, Road, Gravel, Mud and other modes. It is expected that starting from Harrier EV , Tata Motors will start offering all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive with its electric SUVs.

Currently, the brand only offers its electric vehicles with front-wheel drive powertrain. In fact, the brand does not even have an ICE-powered rear-wheel drive or a 4x4 vehicle in its portfolio after the Hexa and the previous-gen Safari were discontinued.

The knob can be seen with seven different terrain modes.

However, the current Safari and Harrier do come with traction modes - Wet, Rough and Normal whereas the Punch with Traction Pro mode. Then there are the driving modes which Tata offers with its vehicles. There are three driving modes on offer - Sport, City and Eco. It is important to note that the traction modes are different than driving modes.

Tata Motors has yet to disclose any information regarding the powertrain of the SUV. Nevertheless, given that the Tata Curvv EV is equipped with a battery pack that offers a claimed driving range of 585 kilometres, it is anticipated that the Harrier EV will provide a range of around 600 kilometres on a single charge.

The dashboard design of the Tata Harrier EV will mirror that of its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. Notable features of the Harrier EV encompass a sizable 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charging station, a four-spoke multifunction steering wheel adorned with an illuminated brand logo, a speaker integrated into the dashboard, a touch-sensitive HVAC control panel, an electronic parking brake with auto hold functionality, a compact gear selector lever, and a rotary dial for selecting drive modes. Additionally, a distinctive yellow trim will be present on the dashboard.

In line with the ICE variant of the SUV, the Tata Harrier EV will also be equipped with a spacious panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree surround view camera featuring a blind spot monitor, and a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, among other features.

