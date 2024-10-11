HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Harrier Ev To Come With Awd Terrain Modes

Tata Harrier EV to come with AWD terrain modes

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2024, 12:46 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tata Motors has filed a design patent for a rotary knob that can debut on its future electric SUVs.
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Motors has unveiled the electric version of the Harrier at the Auto Expo 2023. 
The Harrier EV is based on the same OMEGARC platform as the ICE version of the Harrier. However, there are some changes that the manufacturer had to make. 
The Harrier EV gets all-wheel drive system which means there are electric motors at the rear axle also. The ICE-powered Harrier is offered only with a front-wheel drive powertrain. 
The Harrier EV comes out as a product of Gen2 architecture where Tata Motors is altering the platform so that it is capable of supporting electric powertrains. 
The design language of the Harrier EV is very similar to the ICE-powered Harrier. But there are some changes that are immediately visible. 
It retains the split headlamp design but the headlamps are now positioned vertically whereas the current-gen Harrier gets horizontally mounted headlamps. 
The grille is now closed because there is no internal combustion engine. The bumper has also been redesigned. 
The rear tail lamps are also slightly redesigned. The side profile more or less remains the same apart from the new alloy wheels. 
As of now, the battery size and specs are not revealed by Tata Motors. 
The SUV is finished in
View all Images
Tata Harrier EV is currently being tested out on the Indian roads.
Tata Motors has unveiled the electric version of the Harrier at the Auto Expo 2023. 
1/10
Tata Motors has unveiled the electric version of the Harrier at the Auto Expo 2023. 
The Harrier EV is based on the same OMEGARC platform as the ICE version of the Harrier. However, there are some changes that the manufacturer had to make. 
2/10
The Harrier EV is based on the same OMEGARC platform as the ICE version of the Harrier. However, there are some changes that the manufacturer had to make. 
The Harrier EV gets all-wheel drive system which means there are electric motors at the rear axle also. The ICE-powered Harrier is offered only with a front-wheel drive powertrain. 
3/10
The Harrier EV gets all-wheel drive system which means there are electric motors at the rear axle also. The ICE-powered Harrier is offered only with a front-wheel drive powertrain. 
The Harrier EV comes out as a product of Gen2 architecture where Tata Motors is altering the platform so that it is capable of supporting electric powertrains. 
4/10
The Harrier EV comes out as a product of Gen2 architecture where Tata Motors is altering the platform so that it is capable of supporting electric powertrains. 
The design language of the Harrier EV is very similar to the ICE-powered Harrier. But there are some changes that are immediately visible. 
5/10
The design language of the Harrier EV is very similar to the ICE-powered Harrier. But there are some changes that are immediately visible. 
It retains the split headlamp design but the headlamps are now positioned vertically whereas the current-gen Harrier gets horizontally mounted headlamps. 
6/10
It retains the split headlamp design but the headlamps are now positioned vertically whereas the current-gen Harrier gets horizontally mounted headlamps. 
The grille is now closed because there is no internal combustion engine. The bumper has also been redesigned. 
7/10
The grille is now closed because there is no internal combustion engine. The bumper has also been redesigned. 
The rear tail lamps are also slightly redesigned. The side profile more or less remains the same apart from the new alloy wheels. 
8/10
The rear tail lamps are also slightly redesigned. The side profile more or less remains the same apart from the new alloy wheels. 
As of now, the battery size and specs are not revealed by Tata Motors. 
9/10
As of now, the battery size and specs are not revealed by Tata Motors. 
The SUV is finished in
10/10
The SUV is finished in "Empowered White" body colour. It gets a blacked-out roof. 

A leaked design patent of Tata Motors has revealed terrain modes that could debut on its upcoming SUVs. The patent image shows a rotary knob with seven different terrain modes which include Snow, Road, Gravel, Mud and other modes. It is expected that starting from Harrier EV, Tata Motors will start offering all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive with its electric SUVs.

Currently, the brand only offers its electric vehicles with front-wheel drive powertrain. In fact, the brand does not even have an ICE-powered rear-wheel drive or a 4x4 vehicle in its portfolio after the Hexa and the previous-gen Safari were discontinued.

The knob can be seen with seven different terrain modes.
The knob can be seen with seven different terrain modes.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Haval H6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Haval H6
Engine Icon1498.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

However, the current Safari and Harrier do come with traction modes - Wet, Rough and Normal whereas the Punch with Traction Pro mode. Then there are the driving modes which Tata offers with its vehicles. There are three driving modes on offer - Sport, City and Eco. It is important to note that the traction modes are different than driving modes.

Watch: Check out Tata's latest EV's full review

Tata Motors has yet to disclose any information regarding the powertrain of the SUV. Nevertheless, given that the Tata Curvv EV is equipped with a battery pack that offers a claimed driving range of 585 kilometres, it is anticipated that the Harrier EV will provide a range of around 600 kilometres on a single charge.

(Read more: MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: What to pick between electric CUV & coupe SUV)

The dashboard design of the Tata Harrier EV will mirror that of its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. Notable features of the Harrier EV encompass a sizable 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charging station, a four-spoke multifunction steering wheel adorned with an illuminated brand logo, a speaker integrated into the dashboard, a touch-sensitive HVAC control panel, an electronic parking brake with auto hold functionality, a compact gear selector lever, and a rotary dial for selecting drive modes. Additionally, a distinctive yellow trim will be present on the dashboard.

In line with the ICE variant of the SUV, the Tata Harrier EV will also be equipped with a spacious panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree surround view camera featuring a blind spot monitor, and a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, among other features.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2024, 09:41 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.