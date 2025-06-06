Tata Harrier EV base variant features revealed. Check them out

HT Auto
  • Tata Motors has launched the Harrier EV in India, starting at 21.49 lakh. The Adventure variant features a 65 kWh battery, 234 bhp power, multiple drive modes, advanced safety features, and modern tech like dual displays and connected car technology.

Tata Harrier EV will be offered with two battery pack options. The base variant will get just one battery pack.
Tata Motors has finally launched the Harrier EV in the Indian market. The prices start at 21.49 lakh ex-showroom. The homegrown manufacturer has not yet revealed the prices of the rest of the lineup. But at the event, Tata Motors did reveal that the Harrier EV will be offered in three variants - Adventure, Fearless and Empowered. At the same event, the brand also showcased a few of the features of the Adventure variant of the Harrier EV.

The Adventure variant, being the base variant, will only be offered with the smaller 65 kWh battery pack. As of now, we do not know the range figures of this battery pack. But we do know that it would support fast charging up to 120 kW, where the top up from 20 per cent to 80 per cent happens in just 25 minutes. This variant will be offered only with a rear-wheel drive powertrain in which the electric motor is capable of producing 234 bhp of max power.

Depending on the variant, the interior theme of the Harrier EV will change.
There would be Tata's new Ultra Glide suspension, which is basically frequency dependent dampers. There would be drive modes - Normal, Wet/Rain and Rough Road and multiple drive modes - Sport, City and Eco. Apart from this, there is also Drift mode on offer. There would be four regen modes on offer that will be controlled via pedal shifters. Tata is also offering cruise control and Acoustic Vehicle Alert System.

On the outside, the Harrier EV base variant will come equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts, dual-tone paint, LED bi-projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, connected lights at either ends, roof rails, integrated side steps, rear wiper and washer, puddle lamps, and a shark-fin antenna.

In terms of safety features, there is 6 airbags. all wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system and rear parking camera. Tata is also offering features such as traction control, hill descent control, hill hold control, cornering stability control, electronic parking brake, auto hold and brake disc wiping among others.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV launched, price starts at 21.49 lakh. Top 10 features you must know

Additionally, it features 45W USB-C charging ports, a sliding front armrest, tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering, a parcel tray, leatherette seat upholstery, a dual-tone interior theme, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with an auto-fold function, as well as V2V and V2L capabilities.

The 2025 Tata Harrier EV Adventure boasts several key interior features, such as automatic climate control, an eight-way adjustable driver seat, a four-way adjustable front passenger seat, rear AC vents, various terrain modes, multiple drive modes including drift mode, cruise control, an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), dual 10.25-inch displays, iRA connected car technology, connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as over-the-air (OTA) updates.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2025, 15:53 PM IST
