Tata Harrier and Safari petrol variants launched, prices start at 12.89 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 07 Jan 2026, 19:11 pm
  • Tata Motors launches petrol versions of Harrier and Safari with the new 1.5L turbo engine that was debuted with the Sierra. 

Both SUVs are powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine producing 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque
Both models are powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion Turbo-GDi petrol engine, which produces 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque. The engine can be had with both manual and automatic transmissions across multiple variants. The carmaker claims the new petrol models boast segment-best fuel efficiency, with the Harrier Petrol also receiving an India Book of Records entry for achieving the highest fuel efficiency by a petrol manual SUV over a 12-hour drive.

With the new engines, the Harrier and Safari boast refined performance and significantly reduced NVH levels, while offering the same premium package and capabilities that they are known for. The new update positions the two as direct rivals to popular petrol-powered SUVs.

Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol: Feature highlights

The Harrier and Safari Petrol not only retain all the equipment introduced to the nameplates with the latest updates, but also add some new amenities. Key equipment includes a large 36.9 cm infotainment touchscreen, Dolby Atmos-enabled audio system, a digital rear-view mirror with an integrated dashcam, memory ORVMs with reverse assist, and a dual camera washer system. Both SUVs feature connected car technology and a suite of creature comforts such as a sliding front armrest and built-in navigation with voice assistant integration.

All variants of the Harrier and Safari powered by the new engine are confirmed to have received a 5-star safety rating under Bharat NCAP, bringing the petrol lineup in line with the diesel models on the safety front. The SUVs continue to boast a Level-2 ADAS suite with 22 safety features.

Also Read : Tata Safari & Harrier Petrol New ULTRA variants explained

Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol: Variants

The Harrier Petrol range spans Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless trims, with Dark and Red Dark editions available on select variants. The Safari Petrol is offered in Smart, Pure, Adventure and Accomplished trims, including six- and seven-seat configurations, along with Dark and Red Dark editions at the top end.

With the introduction of petrol engines, Tata Motors aims to broaden the appeal of the Harrier and Safari SUVs to buyers seeking the refined driving dynamics of petrol powertrains, while maintaining feature parity and safety credentials across the lineup.

Tata Harrier Petrol: Variant-wise pricing

Harrier

MT

AT

#DARK MT

#DARK AT

Smart

12,89,000

Pure X

15,99,990

17,53,190

16,63,390

17,91,090

Adventure X

16,86,490

18,47,290

17,38,490

18,89,990

Adventure X+

17,13,590

18,74,390

17,65,590

19,26,390

Fearless X

19,99,990

21,78,890

20,65,390

22,30,890

Fearless X+

22,11,990

23,53,890

22,63,990

24,05,890

Fearless Ultra

22,71,990

24,13,890

Fearless Ultra Red #DARK

23,26,990

24,68,890

Tata Safari Petrol: Variant-wise pricing

Safari

MT

AT

#DARK MT

#DARK AT

Smart

13,29,000

Pure X

16,49,190

17,91,090

17,01,190

18,52,590

Adventure X+

17,75,090

19,35,990

18,27,190

19,88,090

Accomplished X

20,84,290

22,49,890

21,36,290

23,01,890

Accomplished X+

22,73,490

24,15,390

23,06,590

24,48,490

Accomplished X+ 6S

22,82,990

24,24,890

23,16,090

24,57,990

Accomplished Ultra

23,33,490

24,75,390

Accomplished Ultra 6S

23,42,990

24,84,890

Accomplished Ultra Red #DARK

23,68,490

25,10,390

Accomplished Ultra Red #DARK 6S

23,77,990

25,19,890

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2026, 19:11 pm IST
