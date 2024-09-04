Tata Curvv vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Which mid-size SUV to choose

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Curvv has set a new trend in the mid-size SUV segment of Indian passenger vehicle market, which is one of the most competitive spaces. The Tata Curvv has been launched on the heels of the Citroen Basalt and brings fresh design philosophy in this segment. The coupe SUV body style was so far restricted in the luxury car market, but the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv have democratised this design language for the Indian car buyers.
While the Curvv directly competes with Basalt, there are several other models in the mid-size SUV segment, including some of the most popular ones in the country. Hence, it is not an easy task for Tata Curvv to make its own space.
|Specifications Comparison
|Tata Curvv
|Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
|Engine
|1199.0 to 1497.0 cc
|1462.0 to 1490.0 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Manual & Automatic
|Mileage
|N/A
|N/A
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol),CNG
Here is a comparison between Tata Curvv and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Tata Curvv comes priced between 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing is introductory though and applicable only till October 31. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes priced between ₹10.99 and ₹19.93 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the SUVs come closely competitive against each other with their pricing.
The Tata Curvv is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor of Curvv produces 118 bhp power and 170 Nm torque. This engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. The other petrol motor is a 1.2-litre Hyperion unit that is also available with the same gearbox options. This engine generates 123 bhp power and 225 Nm torque. Tata Curvv gets a diesel engine as well, which is available with the same gearbox options.
Powering the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The top-spec trims get a hybrid powertrain, which combines the petrol motor with an electric motor and a battery pack. The petrol engine is capable of churning out 101 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of maximum torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara include five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic gearbox and an e-CVT.
