Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta: Mid-size SUV battle rejuvenates

Tata Motors has finally announced the pricing of its much awaited coupe SUV Curvv. The Tata Curvv EV was launched on August 7 and now the petrol and diesel versions have been launched . The Tata Curvv comes incorporating a design philosophy, which was so far restricted in the luxury car segment. However, with the arrival of the Tata Curvv and its direct rival Citroen Basalt, the coupe SUV body style has been democratised in the Indian market.

Technically, the Tata Curvv coupe SUV is a midsize SUV, which directly rivals with Citroen Basalt. However, in the midsize SUV segment, there are several oher models from different brands which include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara etc. The Tata Curvv will have a tough competition with these competitors as well.

Specifications Comparison Hyundai Creta Tata Curvv Engine 1482.0 to 1497.0 cc 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Petrol,Diesel Check detailed comparison

Here is a comparison between the Tata Curvv and Hyundai Creta.

Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta: Price

Tata Curvv comes priced between 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing is introductory though and applicable only till October 31. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta is priced between ₹10.99 lakh and ₹20.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Curvv, with its introductory pricing, is priced as a much affordable offering, while the Creta's top-end pricing goes higher than Curvv.

Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta: Powertrain

The Tata Curvv is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor of Curvv produces 118 bhp power and 170 Nm torque. This engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. The other petrol motor is a 1.2-litre Hyperion unit that is also available with the same gearbox options. This engine generates 123 bhp power and 225 Nm torque. Tata Curvv gets a diesel engine as well, which is available with the same gearbox options.

The Hyundai Creta is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. On the petrol front, the SUV gets two different engine choices. There is a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine available with a six-speed manual and intelligent variable transmission (IVT). This engine is capable of generating 114 bhp peak power and 143.8 Nm maximum torque. The other petrol unit is a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit available with a seven-speed DCT unit. This powertrain can generate 157 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre unit that is available with transmission choices of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine is capable of pumping out 115 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

