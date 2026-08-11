Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt X top variant spec comparison: price, engine, features

The SUV coupe body style has been one of the most iconic in recent times, so much so that Tata Motors, Mahindra and Citroen have decided to adopt it for mass-production vehicles. The Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt X are two SUV coupes being powered by internal combustion engines, while the XEV 9e is powered by electric motors and a battery pack. The Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt are competitors when it comes to the body style, and let's see which car offers better value for money in the top variant:

Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt X compete in India’s SUV-coupe segment, with the Curvv offering stronger engines and features, while the Basalt X undercuts it significantly on price

Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt X: Engine

The Tata Curvv boasts three engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder Revotron turbo-petrol engine producing 120 hp and 170 Nm of torque, a 1.5L turbocharged diesel Revotorq engine producing 118 hp and 260 Nm of torque, and a 1.2L direct-injection turbo-petrol Hyperion engine producing 125 hp and 225 Nm. All three engines come with a 6-speed manual as standard, along with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic option.

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The Citroen Basalt X, on the other hand, is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L naturally aspirated engine producing approximately 80 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine producing 108.5 bhp and up to 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt X: Features

The interior of the Curvv comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital coloured instrument cluster, electric parking brake, touch controls for the AC functions, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, drive modes, rear AC vents, powered tailgate, wireless charger, six-way power adjustable driver seat, rear seat recline function, engine start-stop button, Level 2 ADAS suite, ambient lighting, and an auto-dimming IRVM, among others.

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The feature list of the Citroen Basalt X includes a virtual car assistant called CARA, which is a Citroen-developed in-car conversational assistant that tracks real-time flight status, optimises traffic routes in accordance with flight schedules, vehicle health status updates, multimedia support, calling and SOS and smart reminders, among others. Furthermore, ventilated seats, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM and an optional 360-degree camera, among others. Interestingly, the SUV coupe does not feature major exterior changes apart from the colour options.

Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt X: Price

The top variant of the Tata Curvv is priced at ₹19.15 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Citroen Basalt X is priced at ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

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