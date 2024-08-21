Tata Curvv: Top segment-first features it offers

Copyright © HT Media Limited
After several spy shots later, the Tata Curvv was finally unveiled on August 7, 2024. To be available in both electric vehicle and internal combustion engine form, the Curvv EV has been launched while the ICE will be launched on September 2.
The Tata Curvv enters the densely crowded compact SUV segments, where already established players like the Hyundai Creta are ruling the market while several new entrants are trying to take a pie away from it. Now to compete in such a competitive market, Tata Curvv gets several segment first features. This is in addition to the SUV coupe like design language, however the Citroen Basalt became the first SUV in the segment to get the body style.
Taking cues from some bigger and premium models, the Tata Curvv is the first model in the segment to get flush-fitting door handles. Unlike the Mahindra XUV 700, the Tata Curvv features manually extending handles across all trim levels.
While the core idea behind using this type of door handles is to enhance the aesthetic appeal, they also help in reducing vehicle drag, enhancing aerodynamic efficiency. This is particularly beneficial for the electric version as this will help in enhancing the range of the SUV.
One of the main highlights of the Tata Curvv’s cabin is the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which was earlier seen in the Nexon EV, Safari and the Harrier. The Hyundai Creta on the other hand gets a 10.25-inch unit touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system in the Tata Curvv is paired to a eight speaker Harman sound system and wireless smartphone connectivity.
Another highlight of the Tata Curvv’s interior is its 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, particularly its features. First seen on the updated Tata Nexon followed by the Tata Safari and the Tata Harrier, the digital instrument cluster in the Tata Curvv mirror Google Maps or Apple Maps for navigation through Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. This is something that was previously seen on luxury models like the Audi range.
Another segment first feature that the Tata Curvv gets is powered tailgate. The first Tata models to get the feature were the Tata Safari and the Tata Harrier. Powered tailgate gets really handy when you are carrying luggage. While powered tailgate is standard across the Curvv EV lineup, the ICE models only get it in the higher trim levels.