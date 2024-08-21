Tata Curvv: Top segment-first features it offers

After several spy shots later, the Tata Curvv was finally unveiled on August 7, 2024. To be available in both electric vehicle and internal combustion engine form, the Curvv EV has been launched while the ICE will be launched on September 2.

The Tata Curvv enters the densely crowded compact SUV segments, where already established players like the Hyundai Creta are ruling the market while several new entrants are trying to take a pie away from it. Now to compete in such a competitive market, Tata Curvv gets several segment first features. This is in addition to the SUV coupe like design language, however the Citroen Basalt became the first SUV in the segment to get the body style.