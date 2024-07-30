Tata Curvv to Mahindra Thar Roxx: 8 cars expected to launch in August

August promises to offer festive cheer for SUV enthusiasts in India with as many as seven models slated for launch next month. Ranging from iconic off-roader in new avatar to model on a comeback trail in India, there are as many as seven SUV options one will be able to pick from ahead of the festive season. The launch spree of new cars in India start from the first day of the month. Here is a quick look at the upcoming cars expected to launch in the next four weeks.

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan Motor will hope to revive its fortunes in India as it gears up to bring back the X-Trail SUV in the market after nearly 10 years. Bookings for the SUV has already started as the Japanese auto giant will announce the price of the new-generation X-Trail on August 1. Nissan unveiled the SUV earlier this month with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Paired to a CVT transmission unit, the engine can generate up to 160 bhp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. When launched, it will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq among other SUVs.

Citroen Basalt

While SUVs are the flavour of the season for Indian car buyers, the French auto giant is planning to try its luck in a new genre of this body-type with the introduction of the Basalt coupe. SUVs with sloping roofline promises to be the next big thing in the segment with Tata Motors gearing up to launch the Curvv in both ICE and EV versions. The Basalt SUV has already been revealed through images shared by Citroen ahead of its debut scheduled to take place on August 2. Based on the C3 Aircross SUV, the Basalt is likely to come with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that has been optimised to deliver 109 bhp and upto 205 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Curvv

The production-spec Tata Curvv in the ICE version gets a grille and different alloy wheels when compared to the electric version

Tata Motors will officially debut the Curvv SUV in India on August 7, five days after its rival Citroen Basalt is unveiled. Tata Motors has already shared several details about the upcoming SUV which is expected to be positioned above one of its best-selling models Nexon. The carmaker is expected to launch the ICE version of the SUV first. Under the hood, the Curvv will be offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine along with a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit. It will be Tata's new challenger against compact SUV leaders like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.

Tata Curvv EV

On the same day, Tata Motors will also lift the covers off the electric version of Curvv SUV. The Curvv EV will become the fifth electric car in Tata's lineup after the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV. The Curvv EV is expected to come with two choices of battery packs with capacity of up to 50 kWh. It is expected to be offered with both standard and long-range versions with range of up to 500 kms in a single charge. The EV is also expected to get both single and dual motor powertrain. The Curvv EV is aimed at some of the upcoming electric SUVs like Hyundai Creta EV, Honda Elevate EV among others.

Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Mercedes will drive in the first variant of the new generation GLC SUV which was launched in global markets last year.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to bring back the AMG coupe version of the GLC SUV in India on August 8. Based on the new generation GLC SUV, the AMG GLC 43 Coupe will come with styling upgrades and new engine under the hood among some of the key changes. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit instead which will also offer mild-hybrid technology. The engine is capable of churning out 415 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

Mercedes CLE Cabriolet

On the same day, Mercedes will also replace the C-Class Cabriolet in its lineup with the new CLE convertible. It is based on the same platform that is used for C-Class as well as the E-Class models. Under the hood, the CLE Cabriolet is expected to come powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid technology as well as a 3.0-litre six cylinder unit which is capable of generating 375 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Lamborghini Urus SE

Lamborghini Urus SE promises 3.4 seconds acceleration to 100 kmph from a standstill with a top speed of 312 kmph.

Two days later, Italian luxury car manufacturer Lamborghini will drive in the most powerful Urus SUV to India. The carmaker will launch the Urus SE on August 9 as the updated iteration of the SUV with a hybrid powertrain. It will be powered by the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that is used in other variants of the SUV. The engine will now get a plug-in hybrid system which uses a 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The SUV can generate 789 bhp of power and 950 Nm of peak torque, can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and clock a top speed of up to 312 kmph. In electric-only mode, the Urus SE can offer more than 60 kms of range.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx retains most of the key design elements of Mahindra Thar while also getting its own unique highlights. Do not miss the C-shaped LED headlights seen here.

Mahindra is gearing up for the most-anticipated launch of the launch of the month with the Thar Roxx SUV, which is the five-door version of its iconic lifestyle vehicle. Mahindra is expected to launch the new five-door Thar Roxx on the Independence Day (August 15) as a rival to Force Gurkha and Maruti Jimny SUVs. It is expected to pack more features, including a panoramic sunroof and level-2 ADAS, in its new avatar. Under the hood, Mahindra may offer two choices in a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. Both engines are expected to come paired with both manual and automatic transmission options.

