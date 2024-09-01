Tata Curvv set for launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Yet another compact SUV is set to enter the Indian market in the form of Tata Curvv . While the Cruvv was showcased earlier in August and was launched in the electric vehicle form, the internal combustion engine variant of the SUV Coupe will be launched tomorrow, i.e September 2, 2024.

The Tata Curvv will enter into the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment which currently has 10 players with Hyundai Creta ruling the segment. The Curvv sits on Tata Motors' new ATLAS platform. All lights, including the indicators, are LEDs. Notably, unlike the EV version, the ICE will get air vents on the front nose, chrome embellishments along with cameras and front sensors.

Just like the EV version, the Tata Curvv ICE retains the sloping roof line of the coupe with flush door handles and 18-inch alloy wheels. The design is completed with connected LED tail lights and a roof spoiler at the rear. Notable here, the Tata Curvv will see a powered tailgate with gesture controls, which is the first in its segment.

Tata Curvv: Interior

Inside, the Tata Curvv features a dual-tone burgundy and black theme, but additional options may be offered depending on the trim level as they are on the EV model. Standard equipment list of the Tata Curvv includes a four-spoke wheel, 12.3-inch infotainment setup with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, nine-speaker JBL sound system and wireless phone charger.

The top of the line variant further gets ventilated front seats with a six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, while the rear bench has been equipped with a two-step recline function. Safety features on the Curvv include a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, electronic stability control, all-around disc brakes, a TPMS, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Tata Curvv: Engine options

The Curvv ICE will be offered with three engine options, with the all-new 1.2-litre TGDI turbo petrol making 123 bhp and 225 Nm of torque. The remaining two powertrains are sourced from the Nexon - a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The turbo-petrol makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm, while the diesel is tuned to 116 bhp and 260 Nm.

All three engines are offered with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Notably, the diesel makes this the first application of a DCT automatic in the class.

Tata Curvv: Expected price

The Tata Curvv ICE is expected to be available in four basic variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished. The prices for the base Smart variant with 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual is expected to be priced at ₹9.35 lakh, ex-showroom, making it almost ₹1.5 lakh pricier than the Tata Nexon.

The Tata Curvv EV starts at ₹17.49 lakh, ex-showroom for the base Creative 45 variant while the top of the line Empowered Plus A 55 is priced at ₹21. 99 lakh, ex-showroom.

